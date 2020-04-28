An NFL analyst called on the New England Patriots to look at the possibility of signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The Patriots were expected to take a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they passed on Jordan Love, who was available at No. 23. However, the Patriots moved down by trading the No. 23 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round pick (No. 37) and a third-round pick (No. 71). The Patriots did not select a quarterback but signed two undrafted free agent signal-callers in J’Mar Smith of Louisiana Tech and Brian Lewerke of Michigan State.

With their latest moves, the Patriots seemed to be content with putting the starting quarterback role in the hands of Jarrett Stidham, their fourth-round pick last year, after long-time play-caller Tom Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Clark says Newton could fit in Patriots’ system

However, Ryan Clark told ESPN’s “First Take” that head coach Bill Belichick should look into how Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, would fit into the Patriots’ system as a player and as a person.

Currently, Clark said the Patriots don’t have a quarterback on the roster that could stand out and provide a “dynamic aspect to the position, get out of the pocket, make some plays and extend the play so you can get second-play opportunities.” “Cam Newton can do that,” said Clark, per a report by Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN). Aside from Stidham, the Patriots have veteran Brian Hoyer as a possible backup.

Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers in the offseason after signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal worth in excess of $60 million. Newton, who suffered various injuries in the succeeding years after leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, is the only remaining big-name quarterback in the free-agent market after former Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots betting favorites to land Newton

Based on data from Sportsbook, PointsBet, the Patriots are heavy favorites to sign Newton at -190, despite reports that Belichick is not interested in signing the versatile signal-caller. Despite the Patriots being dubbed as Newton’s next stop, Mike Giardi of NFL Network said there’s no indication that New England is interested in bringing him in. “To this point, there is nothing cooking on that front and the sense I get is that isn't about to change,” Giardi said in a tweet. Per a report by Samantha Previte of the New York Post, the other teams that could sign Newton include the Jacksonville Jaguars (+300), Pittsburgh Steelers (+700), Denver Broncos (+1000), Chicago Bears (+1100), Washington Redskins (+1500) and the Las Vegas Raiders (+1500).