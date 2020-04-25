Sometimes a player endures an MLB season that makes fans of the team believe he can be a vital part of the team for the unforeseeable future. It doesn’t occur though, as the player never comes close to reaching those heights again.

After looking at a 25-man roster of best players to never make an All-Star Game, let’s take a stab at a 25-man roster of one-year wonders. For this exercise, only players who debuted in 1990 or later were looked at.

While players such as Brady Anderson and Bernard Gilkey had clear-cut best seasons, they also brought value to the table in other years, so we’re not considering them (and other similar players) one-year wonders.

All stats were taken from Baseball-Reference.

Starting lineup

1. Peter Bourjos - Angels, CF (2011)

Bourjos’ 2011 season saw him tie for the AL lead with 11 triples, and he also stole 22 bases while scoring 72 times.

2. Fernando Tatis - Cardinals, 3B (1999)

In 1999, Tatis finished 10th in the NL in on-base percentage (.406), also batting .298 with 34 homers and 107 RBIs.

3. Domonic Brown - Phillies, LF (2013)

In Brown’s All-Star season of 2013, he batted .272 with 27 home runs and an .818 OPS. FanSided recently looked at what he’s up to now.

4. Bob Hamelin - Royals, DH (1994)

The 1994 AL Rookie of the Year, Hamelin slugged out 24 homers in 312 at bats and had a .987 OPS.

5. Mike Morse - Nationals, 1B (2011)

Morse finished 19th in NL MVP voting in 2011 in a year where he hit .303 with 31 home runs and a .910 OPS.

6. Jason Lane - Astros, RF (2005)

In his breakout 2005 campaign, Lane clubbed 26 home runs and 34 doubles.

7. Rick Wilkins - Cubs, C (1993)

It was a fabulous 1993 for Wilkins who connected on 30 home runs while hitting .303 with a .937 OPS.

8. Jason Bartlett - Rays, SS (2009)

In 2009, Barrett was seventh in the AL with a .320 batting average and tied for eighth with 30 steals while also hitting 14 home runs and scoring 90 runs.

9. Junior Spivey - Diamondbacks, 2B (2002)

Spivey had a 14th-place finish in NL MVP voting in 2002 with a .301 batting average, 16 homers, 34 doubles, and 103 runs.

Bench

Andres Torres - Giants, CF (2010)

The starting center fielder on the World Series champion 2010 Giants team, Torres hit 43 doubles and 16 home runs while stealing 26 bases.

Angel Berroa - Royals, SS (2003)

Named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2003, Berroa’s productive year consisted of a .287 batting average, 17 home runs, 92 runs, and 21 stolen bases.

Kevin Maas - Yankees, 1B (1990)

The runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year in 1999, Maas hit 21 homers in just 254 at bats while owning a .902 OPS.

Devin Mesoraco - Reds, C (2014)

Mesoraco placed 21st in NL MVP voting in 2014 as he hit .273 with 25 homers and a .893 OPS.

Starting rotation

Justin Thompson, Tigers (1997)

An All-Star in 1997, Thompson finished the year fourth in the AL with a 1.14 WHIP and fifth with a 3.02 ERA.

Dave Fleming, Mariners (1992)

Coming in third place in the 1992 AL Rookie of the Year voting, Fleming went 17-10 with a 3.39 ERA.

Daisuke Matsuzaka, Red Sox (2008)

A fourth-place finisher in 2008 AL Cy Young voting, Matsuzaka had an impressive 18-3 record to go along with a 2.90 ERA and a .211 batting average against.

Jeff D’Amico, Brewers (2000)

Making 23 starts in 2000, D’Amico was third in the NL in ERA (2.66) and fourth in WHIP (1.16).

Ricky Romero, Blue Jays (2011)

Romero was 10th in 2011 AL Cy Young voting in a season where he had a 2.92 ERA and 1.14 WHIP

Bullpen

Derrick Turnbow, Brewers (2005)

One of the most dominant closers in 2005, Turnbow turned in 39 saves, a 1.74 ERA, and 1.08 WHIP for the season.

Jorge Julio, Orioles (2002)

Julio was a third-place finisher in 2002 AL Rookie of the Year voting as he possessed a 1.99 ERA and 25 saves.

Jorge Sosa, Braves (2005)

Making 20 starts and 24 relief appearances in 2005, Sosa excelled in both roles ending with a 13-3 record and a 2.55 ERA.

Evan Meek, Pirates (2010)

Likely one of the most unrecognizable All-Star players in 2010, Meek had a 2.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 80 innings.

Carter Capps, Marlins (2015)

What an amazing 31 innings Capps threw in 2015 ending with a 1.16 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts.

Jim Henderson, Brewers (2013)

Henderson was worthy of the ninth-inning role in 2013 as he saved 28 games, had a 2.70 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and struck out 11.3 hitters per nine innings.

Joel Zumaya, Tigers (2006)

Possessing a triple-digit fastball, Zumaya ended the 2006 season with a 1.94 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 83.1 innings.