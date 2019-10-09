The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins were matched offensively during the regular season, but the Yankees pitching made the ALDS was a one-sided affair. The New York Yankees boasts one of the most powerful lineups in their history, and yesterday they eliminated the Minnesota Twins from the ALDS on Monday with a solid performance on the mound.

New York swept the Twins 5-1 in Game 3 at Target Field, sweeping the series and will now face either the Rays or Astros in the ALCS.

Minnesota has lost in the postseason an MLB-record 16th straight game, with 13 of those coming against New York. The Twins offense, recorded 307 home runs and a franchise-record 939 runs, but ended up only scoring seven runs in three games.

Minnesota Twins failed when it mattered the most

Minnesota batters failed to take advantage of plenty of opportunities. The Twins got a runner on base in eight of the nine innings but only managed to score once, thanks to a home run by Eddie Rosario in the eighth.

New York's Luis Severino recorded four shutout innings and the bullpen combined for five innings.

The Twins entered the series with high expectations. They finished the season with their best record 101-61. Jorge Polanco recorded a homer in Game 1, and the team looked like it would carry on with their regular-season performance. However, the lineup was held to just a .218 batting average by the Yankees solid pitching and three additional home runs.

Minnesota's Max Kepler was hitless. Miguel Sano managed to only record one hit in 11 at-bats, and Nelson Cruz managed to hit .200 and went down in strikes to end the series with two runners on base.

New York Yankees pitching staff was the deciding factor

The Yankees offense including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo deserves all the praise. They finished the season, one homer shy of Minnesota for the league lead.

They delivered in the postseason. Gleyber Torres became the youngest Yankee to hit a homer in the playoffs since Derek Jeter. In Game 2, Didi Gregorious hit a grand slam. The Yankees outperformed the Twins and outscored them 23-7.

The pitching staff is who really won the series for New York. The bullpen managed to only surrender three earned runs in 13 innings. Both Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino only gave up two runs over nine innings.

It wasn't all good for the Yankees in Game 3. Zack Britton gave up the home run to Minnesota, who ended up exiting with an injury. His exit forced Aroldis Chapman to come in for a five-out save.

Chapman is probably the best-rested closer in the playoffs. Chapman pitched only seven games last month and threw only 70 pitches in September. Chapman threw a 99 m.p.h. fastball to Cruz, to end the final game.

The Twins are the first 100-win team to be swept in the division since 1995. It's an unfortunate end to what was a great season and effort by Minnesota.