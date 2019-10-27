Despite the addition of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, via trade from the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots are interested in acquiring another pass catcher before Tuesday’s trade deadline. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Patriots are eyeing wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert of the Cincinnati Bengals and tight end O.J. Howard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots received a boost at wide receiver with the arrival of Sanu, who was shipped by the Falcons for a 2020 second-round pick.

However, the Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve and are expected to release him once healthy. The Patriots currently have four tight ends but only veteran Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson are healthy while Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse are both sidelined with different issues. Also, Izzo is drawing interest from other squads and could be used by the Patriots as trade bait before the deadline.

Other GMs convinced Belichick will make run for Green

According to La Canfora, the Bengals are currently not interested in trading Green but they could change they mind if the Patriots offer a first-round pick for his services. Also, La Canfora said other general managers in the NFL are convinced that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will make a run for Green before the deadline. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Bengals are willing to trade Eifert for a third round pick while the Buccaneers could ask more for Howard.

Falcons’ tight end Austin Hooper is also on the Patriots’ radar but Atlanta could ask more for his services. Currently, the Patriots have around $2.8 million in cap space to work with following the trade of defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots also eyeing Nate Solder

Aside from pass catching, the Patriots also want to beef up its offensive line before the Oct. 29 deadline. According to La Canfora, the Patriots might go after New York Giants veteran left tackle Nate Solder, who was Tom Brady’s blindside protector from 2011 to 2017.

Solder left New England as a free agent after the 2017 season and became the highest-paid offensive lineman when he signed a four-year deal worth $62 million with the Giants. However, Solder has failed to live up to expectations and struggled mightily with the Giants, which could help pave way for a reunion with Brady and the Patriots. The Patriots need help at left tackle with the uncertain status of 2018 first-round pick Isaian Wynn, who’s been out with a toe injury since Week 2.

La Canfora added that the Patriots might also go after Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams or Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn. Cleveland left tackle Greg Robinson could be another option for the Patriots if the Browns could acquire Williams from the Redskins.