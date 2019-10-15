The second and final day of the WWE Draft took part on the October 14 edition of Raw. The first day of the draft happened on the October 11 edition of Smackdown.

Monday’s draft featured six rounds with five selections in each one (compared to five rounds on Smackdown). Each round saw Smackdown get two of the five picks due to Smackdown being an hour shorter.

The night started with Charlotte Flair (representing Smackdown) in a match against Becky Lynch (representing Raw) with the winner earning the first overall pick for their brand.

Lynch was able to secure the victory via a roll-up to a frustrated Flair which gave the Monday night show the top selection.

Wrestling Online posted the list of superstars who were eligible to be drafted on Monday.

Draft results from Raw 10/14

First round

Raw 1 (1) - Seth Rollins

Smackdown 1 (2) - Brock Lesnar

Raw 1 (3) - Charlotte Flair

Smackdown 1 (4) - The New Day

Raw 1 (5) - Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)

Second round

Raw 2 (6) - The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Saine)

Smackdown 2 (7) - Daniel Bryan

Raw 2 (8) - Rusev

Smackdown 2 (9) - Bayley

Raw 2 (10) - Aleister Black

Third round

Raw 3 (11) - Cedric Alexander

Smackdown 3 (12) - Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw 3 (13) - Humberto Carrillo

Smackdown 3 (14) - Ali

Raw 3 (15) - Erick Rowan

Fourth round

Raw 4 (16) - Buddy Murphy

Smackdown 4 (17) - Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Raw 4 (18) - Jinder Mahal

Smackdown 4 (19) - Carmella

Raw 4 (20) - R-Truth

Fifth round

Raw 5 (21) - Samoa Joe

Smackdown 5 (22) - The Miz

Raw 5 (23) - Akira Tozawa

Smackdown 5 (24) - King Corbin

Raw 5 (25) - Shelton Benjamin

Sixth round

MNR 6 (26) - Rey Mysterio

Smackdown 6 (27) - Shorty Gable

MNR 6 (28) - Titus O’Neil

Smackdown 6 (29) - Elias

MNR 6 (30) - Liv Morgan

Takeaways

While the Universal Champion Seth Rollins going first in Monday’s draft is no surprise, it is unclear how his rivalry with Bray Wyatt will continue. Wyatt was drafted to Smackdown, and there is no more wild card rule so both will be exclusive to their brand.

As per WWE’s website, the two will square off in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel on October 31, a match that could end up being the final chapter of their rivalry.

Raw really made it a priority to have a strong Women’s Division, and they have what many would consider the two biggest headliners in the division in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The Kabuka Warriors, Alexa Bliss, and Natalya are among the notables who add much depth on the red brand.

There were a lot of surprising names that came towards the end of the draft. High-profile superstars such as Samoa Joe, The Miz, King Corbin, and Rey Mysterio weren’t taken until the last two rounds.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Erick Rowan after his feud on Smackdown with Roman Reigns. Also, will Luke Harper be joining him to continue their partnership?