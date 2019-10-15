The second and final day of the WWE Draft took part on the October 14 edition of Raw. The first day of the draft happened on the October 11 edition of Smackdown.
Monday’s draft featured six rounds with five selections in each one (compared to five rounds on Smackdown). Each round saw Smackdown get two of the five picks due to Smackdown being an hour shorter.
The night started with Charlotte Flair (representing Smackdown) in a match against Becky Lynch (representing Raw) with the winner earning the first overall pick for their brand.
Lynch was able to secure the victory via a roll-up to a frustrated Flair which gave the Monday night show the top selection.
Wrestling Online posted the list of superstars who were eligible to be drafted on Monday.
Draft results from Raw 10/14
- First round
Raw 1 (1) - Seth Rollins
Smackdown 1 (2) - Brock Lesnar
Raw 1 (3) - Charlotte Flair
Smackdown 1 (4) - The New Day
Raw 1 (5) - Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)
- Second round
Raw 2 (6) - The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Saine)
Smackdown 2 (7) - Daniel Bryan
Raw 2 (8) - Rusev
Smackdown 2 (9) - Bayley
Raw 2 (10) - Aleister Black
- Third round
Raw 3 (11) - Cedric Alexander
Smackdown 3 (12) - Shinsuke Nakamura
Raw 3 (13) - Humberto Carrillo
Smackdown 3 (14) - Ali
Raw 3 (15) - Erick Rowan
- Fourth round
Raw 4 (16) - Buddy Murphy
Smackdown 4 (17) - Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Raw 4 (18) - Jinder Mahal
Smackdown 4 (19) - Carmella
Raw 4 (20) - R-Truth
- Fifth round
Raw 5 (21) - Samoa Joe
Smackdown 5 (22) - The Miz
Raw 5 (23) - Akira Tozawa
Smackdown 5 (24) - King Corbin
Raw 5 (25) - Shelton Benjamin
- Sixth round
MNR 6 (26) - Rey Mysterio
Smackdown 6 (27) - Shorty Gable
MNR 6 (28) - Titus O’Neil
Smackdown 6 (29) - Elias
MNR 6 (30) - Liv Morgan
Takeaways
While the Universal Champion Seth Rollins going first in Monday’s draft is no surprise, it is unclear how his rivalry with Bray Wyatt will continue. Wyatt was drafted to Smackdown, and there is no more wild card rule so both will be exclusive to their brand.
As per WWE’s website, the two will square off in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel on October 31, a match that could end up being the final chapter of their rivalry.
Raw really made it a priority to have a strong Women’s Division, and they have what many would consider the two biggest headliners in the division in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The Kabuka Warriors, Alexa Bliss, and Natalya are among the notables who add much depth on the red brand.
There were a lot of surprising names that came towards the end of the draft. High-profile superstars such as Samoa Joe, The Miz, King Corbin, and Rey Mysterio weren’t taken until the last two rounds.
It will be interesting to see what is in store for Erick Rowan after his feud on Smackdown with Roman Reigns. Also, will Luke Harper be joining him to continue their partnership?