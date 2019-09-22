Former New England Patriots wide receiver, and Hall of Famer, Randy Moss slammed wide receiver Antonio Brown for his series of tweets against Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and several others. On his personal Twitter account, Brown, according to NBC Sports, slammed Kraft and his involvement in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa scandal as well as his refusal to remit the guaranteed payment under his one-year, $15 million deal.

Brown deleted most of the tweets, but it was too late as many were able to take screenshots. According to New England Sports Network (NESN), Brown’s action drew a sharp reaction from Moss during “Sunday NFL Countdown” on ESPN. Moss reiterated his earlier statement about Brown, telling him to shut up and play football, especially on a Sunday. Moss said Brown has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and the Patriots, but he did not see any accountability for his actions.

“I think, from a player looking at another player of Antonio Brown’s caliber. It’s very frustrating to see everything that’s going on,” said Moss, who played four seasons with the Patriots and previously played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Brown took shots at Roethlisberger, Sharpe

Aside from Kraft’s alleged scandal, NBC Sports reported that Brown also took a shot at his former Steelers teammate, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and his four-game suspension for alleged sexual assault several years ago.

Brown also included Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe in his Twitter tirade, mentioning the sexual assault allegation against the latter while working as a CBS TV analyst. “Shannon Sharp the funny guy on TV still after this,” Brown tweeted, accompanying it with the news item regarding the accusations against Sharpe. In a tweet, Sharpe said he will make the proper response to Brown’s tirade on his show “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1.

Brown filing grievance against Patriots

In another tweet, Brown hinted that he will file grievance against the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders to force them to pay his guaranteed money. In his tweet, Brown said he will not be playing in the NFL anymore because team owners can cancel deals and do whatever they want at any time. He also asked the NFL Players Association to hold them accountable and cough up around $40 million in guaranteed money.

When Brown signed with the Raiders, he was assured of $30 million in guaranteed money, but he lost it due to his conduct detrimental to the team. After he was released by the Raiders, he signed a one-year, $15-million deal with $10 million in guaranteed money. The Patriots were scheduled to pay Brown $5 million on Monday, but they could withhold the release due to his off-field controversies, including rape and sexual assault allegations by two women.

Sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN that “Kraft never writing that check, no matter what the ruling is now” after the Patriots CEO was informed about Brown’s Twitter tirade.