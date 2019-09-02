Bob Davie is in his eighth season as the head football coach at the University of New Mexico. His tenure with the university has had its ups and downs. At one point, he was suspended without pay amidst allegations of misconduct.

A new and serious twist occurred during New Mexico's game on August 31st. It led to Davie's being taken away by an ambulance.

New Mexico was having a stressful game

Davie's New Mexico Lobos were facing the Bearkats of Sam Houston State University.

It was the regular season opener for both teams. The Lobos compete at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, while the Bearkats are at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

While both are part of the NCAA's Division I, FCS teams are typically considered inferior to FBS ones. Which would've made a loss to Sam Houston State particularly upsetting for New Mexico. Though New Mexico did prevail, it was likely too close for comfort.

This may have taken a toll on Davie. Immediately after the game, he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. MSN reports that it was for possible heart problems and that Davie was having chest pains during the game.

According to CBS Sports, Davie is expected to make a full recovery. However, not much else is known. The University of New Mexico has pledged to update the public when more information is available. But there wasn't any indication as to when that might be.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

Davie is a familiar face to many college football fans

A native of Pennsylvania, Davie was offered a football scholarship from the University of Arizona. He ultimately chose a school closer to home at Youngstown State University in Ohio.

His early assistant coaching jobs were with the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Arizona and Tulane University. Davie rose to particular prominence as an assistant with Texas A&M University.

That led to a job offer as an assistant with the famed football program at the University of Notre Dame.

In 1995, Davie was Notre Dame's interim head coach for one game. The normal head coach, Lou Holtz, was having surgery. Under Davie, Notre Dame beat Vanderbilt University in a blowout. After Holtz's departure, Davie took over full-time in 1997. His most successful season at Notre Dame was in 2000, which culminated in a loss at the Fiesta Bowl.

After Davie was let go by Notre Dame, he was a long-time football analyst for ABC and ESPN. He left that position after taking the head coaching job at New Mexico.

His best season with New Mexico to date was 2016. The Lobos were co-champions of the Mountain Division of the Mount West Conference. They were also victorious in the New Mexico Bowl. Also of importance, under Davie so far, the Lobos are 5-2 over archrival New Mexico State University.

The annual game has become known as the Rio Grande Rivalry.