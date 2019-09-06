Mikey Garcia really wants a shot at Manny Pacquiao as early as the first quarter of 2020.

The former lightweight and jr. welterweight kingpin reiterated his desire to fight Pacquiao, the reigning the WBA (Super) welterweight champion. he noted that during the weigh-in for the next "Prospects Collide," which will take place this Friday, September 6, in San Bernardino, California.

Garcia, a world champion in four weight classes, said that his camp is already working out the date, venue, and opponent for his next fight.

He added that fighting Pacquiao comes as the top priority, but stressed that he’s also open to fighting a worthy foe if the Filipino boxing icon is not available at that time.

“I haven’t had any offers for some fight, but I am seeing if you still might get something bigger. I want to take on bigger challenges, so if I can land something big, you know a big name, possibly a Manny [Pacquiao] fight early next year, that’s something we want." He added in the FightHype video, "But we gotta see if he’s available.

If he’s not, then we gotta take somebody else, but we’ll be back for a big fight.”

Big-game hunting

Despite coming off a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision loss to Errol Spence Jr. in his 147-pound debut, Garcia remains determined to fight the very best in boxing's most loaded weight class, and Pacquiao’s name is undoubtedly the biggest in the division.

By the time he returns to the ring next year, Pacquiao will already be 41-years-old.

Still, the Filipino fighting champ will be coming in with tremendous momentum following two sensational victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in 2019.

Garcia understands that he will be the underdog if he challenges Pacquiao for his WBA welterweight strap. A second consecutive loss would be a devastating blow to his career, but the Oxnard, California native is willing to roll the dice anew.

“With someone like Manny Pacquiao,” Garcia said on ESPN Deportes, “I think that would be my goal, but there are many plans, interesting things to come, the loss to Spence did not close the doors for me at all.”

Ready for the Boogeyman

In a recent interview with Ellie Seckbach of EsNews Boxing, Garcia said that fighting a high-caliber fighter like Pacquiao would require him and his camp to come up with a lot of strategies in order to pull off an upset win.

When asked which between Pacquiao and welterweight kingpin Terrence Crawford presents a harder fight, Garcia believed Bud Crawford would provide the bigger challenge because of his advantage in reach and height along with more polished skills set.

Nevertheless, Garcia is ready to take any challenge that comes his way, including the fearsome Crawford.

The 31-year-old former champ is currently the hottest free agent in the 147-pound weight class. He has been a free agent for quite some time, but a reported big offer from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has Garcia mulling.