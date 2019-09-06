New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman declared that 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady is in his usual dangerous self and has shown no signs of slowing down, days before they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. “I mean, he looks like Tom Brady,” Edelman said, adding that Brady’s top shape is a testament to his hard work, not only during the season but also in the offseason.

“He looks great…Catching the ball from him, he looks like Tom Brady I’m more focused on how I’m going to look, but Tom looks good,” added Edelman. Brady is slated to become the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game since Vinny Testaverde in 2007. The showdown against the Steelers will be Brady and Edelman’s first game together since their 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. In the preseason, Brady saw limited action while Edelman played only in the preseason finale due after missing all of training camp with a broken thumb.

However, Edelman said there’s no need to recalibrate his chemistry with Brady because they worked together on a daily basis this summer. “We did have a good amount of practice reps,” Edelman clarified.

Edelman, Belichick laud Gordon

Edelman also liked the current Patriots’ depth chart at wide receiver that includes Josh Gordon, veteran Demaryius Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. He particularly lauded the return of Gordon from indefinite suspension and the signing of Thomas.

“Having Josh back is unbelievable. It’s great. He’s a really good football player, and it’s good to have him,” Edelman said of Gordon, who caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season before he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement. In the 2019 season, Gordon is expected to provide Brady with a target that can make tough, contested catches in traffic and stretch the field as a deep threat.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also lauded Gordon’s hard work since coming back from suspension, thus creating an opportunity for himself and the entire team to improve. “This is what it’s for -- starting regular season games. So I think we’re all ready to go -- or will be Sunday,” said Belichick.

Patriots release final injury report ahead of Steelers clash

The Patriots released their final injury report Friday before they begin their quest for a seventh Super Bowl title against the Steelers.

Based on the injury report, three players are questionable to play in the season opener. Among them are Thomas, who is still dealing with a hamstring issue. Safety Obi Melifonwu and tight end Matt LaCosse are both having ankle issues. The three were limited in Friday’s practice. For the Steelers, starting free safety Sean Davis was listed as doubtful after missing practice all week with an ankle injury.