While the LA Rams were in Charlotte on Sunday, the league's most-powerful offense was in Miami. Lamar Jackson entered Miami and they reintroduced themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders, to the rest of the league on Sunday. They finished their first game against the Dolphins with 59-points and more than 600 yards of offense. While many have been critical of Jackson's ability as a passer, he managed to throw five touchdowns with a perfect passer rating.

In one word, it was epic.

Now the Baltimore Ravens have to ask themselves whether or not they can perform on this level as the season progresses. There is no chance that Baltimore's high powered offense can duplicate week 1's numbers, but it could be a sign of things to come. NFL offenses have evolved and Baltimore appears to be properly adapting to the new way of life.

Baltimore was more explosive than what Miami and fans expected

Baltimore delivered a performance not expected by the Dolphins or even fans everywhere.

Running back Mark Ingram rushed for 100 yards and scored twice, while others questioned whether or not he'd be able to replicate his success in New Orleans without Drew Brees. Jackson has constantly been knocked as a run-first quarterback. Baltimore rookie Hollywood Brown and tight end Mark Andrews combined for a recorded 200 yards and three touchdowns, despite Baltimore not having a strong set of offensive weapons.

The league and fans do need to take a step back and realize that Baltimore's success came at the hands of Miami, a team that is tanking in hopes of rebuilding. There's a difference between beating a team that is bad and exploding offensively the way the Ravens did.

Baltimore's next two matchups are against the Arizona Cardinals and the strong Kansas City Chiefs. Neither of these appeared impressive on defense in Week 1. The Cardinals are still struggling on defense and the Chiefs struggled to make Gardner Minshew look like a backup quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens set franchise record for most points scored in a half

Thanks to Mark Ingram's second rushing touchdown, the Baltimore Ravens broke the franchise record for most points in a half and set a new record of 42.

The last time Baltimore played Miami, they won 40-0. Rookie Hollywood Brown also contributed through what could be described as the best career start for any wide receiver. Brown's first two catches recorded 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Two career catches. Two career touchdowns.



Hollywood Brown HAVE A DAY! pic.twitter.com/CVUxXCi5JB — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 8, 2019

While Miami has one of the worst rosters in the league, the one positive is their secondary, with Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Lamar Jackson managed to pick apart the secondary and walked all over them. The Ravens relied on play-action to collapse the defense.