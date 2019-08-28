Jaylen Brown’s market value has inflated once again, and he needs to thank Caris Levert for that.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston wrote a piece on Monday about Brown’s current positioning in the 2020 free agency class, which got a lot leaner after Levert joined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green among players who signed contract extensions this summer.

Anthony Davis, the projected No.1 free agent in the 2020 class, could also be off the market by next summer, as the Los Angeles Lakers look determined to keep the All-NBA forward in town beyond next season.

The lack of star power in next year’s free-agency pool put promising young players like Brown, Brandon Ingram and Pascal Siakam in a position to earn a max-level contract or something close to it in 2020.

Forsberg believed Levert’s contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets worth $52.5 million over three years has given Brown the leverage to command a $20+ million per year salary in his next contract.

“At an average annual value of $17.5 million, the Nets seemingly got a sweetheart of a deal. But Celtics fans shouldn't expect to get Brown at a similar number unless he has an underwhelming 2019-20 season. For all of LeVert's potential, he's two years older than Brown and has an injury history.” Forsberg wrote on NBC Sports.

Still Improving

While it’s true the entire league is already bracing for the loaded 2021 free-agency class, Forsberg still expected deep-pocketed teams to make a run at a talent like Brown, who has improved his numbers in each of the past two postseasons.

After tallying a career-high 14.5 ppg in the 2017-18 season, Brown averaged just 13.0 ppg and 4.2 rpg in 2018-19 regular-season after he sacrificed significant minutes for the returning Gordon Hayward. He nevertheless jacked up his numbers in the postseason, averaging 13.9 ppg on 50 percent FG shooting with 5.8 rpg.

Brown has also performed well in his ongoing stint with Team USA. In four exhibition games, the 23-year-old forward comes out as the third-leading scorer of the team, tallying 47 points on 20 of 28 shooting overall (71.4 percent). If he sustains his strong form throughout the duration of the FIBA World Cup in China, Brown would only improve his free-agency stock even higher.

Patience is a virtue

Danny Ainge, the Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations, had nothing but all praises for Brown during a recent taping of The Michael Holley Podcast.

Ainge lauded the 22-year-old Brown for being such a professional despite sacrificing a lot last season. The Celtics executive called the young forward very mature for his age and still believed he still has a bright future ahead of him.

“It’s hard for him to be patient, but he has been patient. And he continues to work,” Ainge continued. “He’s trying to find ways to get better, and I think Jaylen’s going to be a very good player and has a very bright future,” Ainge said on the Michael Holley Podcast.

Ainge will have until the eve of the 2019-20 NBA season to decide on Brown’s contract extension. Locking him now will prevent the promising youngster from testing the free agency waters next summer.

On the other hand, committing another big-money deal would put Boston above the luxury tax territory with Jayson Tatum’s free-agency still looming in 2021.