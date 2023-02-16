The children's novel "How to Train Your Dragon" was released in 2003. It was written by British author Cressida Cowell, whose other works include the "Emily Brown" series of books. Several sequels would follow the original "How to Train Your Dragon" in succeeding years.

The franchise would reach new heights in 2010. It was that year that the animated feature film based on the first Book hit theaters. The movie was a success with both audiences and critics. Eventually leading to one of the biggest media franchises of the 21st Century. A franchise that is now apparently headed into new territory.

Live-action movie reportedly in pre-production

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that a live-action feature film version of "How to Train Your Dragon" is in the works. It's being produced by Universal Pictures. One of its subsidiaries, DreamWorks Animation, had the lead for the animated movies.

The live-action film is currently scheduled for a 2025 theatrical release, reports Variety. Canadian filmmaker Dean DeBlois is apparently returning to helm the new movie. Evidently, he will be its director, producer and writer. DeBlois had previously been a director and writer on all of the animated theatrical releases. As well as an executive producer on the last two.

The casting process has already begun.

But there's been no word if any of the roles have actually been filled yet. And while it might be relatively safe to assume at least some elements, a storyline was not announced.

The voice cast of the animated Movies was led by Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera and Gerard Butler. Others members included Kristen Wiig, Cate Blanchett, David Tennant, Jonah Hill and Kit Harington.

Each of the animated full-length films were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The first was also nominated for an additional Oscar in the category for Bes Original Score. "How to Train Your Dragon 2" would win the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The other eligible installments were also nominated in the same category for their respective years.

A number of television series set in the "How to Train Your Dragon" universe have also been released. One of which, "DreamWorks Dragons", would win three Emmy Awards. Other projects, such as short films and video games, are additionally available.

The franchise is centered on Hiccup and Toothless

"How to Train Your Dragon" is set during the Viking Age. In which the residents of a remote island called Berk find themselves living alongside dragons. They are led by their chieftain, Stoick the Vast.

Stoick's son, Hiccup, ends up forming a bond with a dragon called Toothless. In the book series, Hiccup captures Toothless as part of a rite of passage. The film version featured Hiccup caring for Toothless after injuring him during battle.