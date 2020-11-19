Matthew McConaughey is one of the most recognizable modern American actors. He's been recognized by the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes. McConaughey is also a proud native Texan.

The actor is arguably the most famous fan of the Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas at Austin. Which is McConaughey's alma mater. He's also part-owner of the Major League Soccer team Austin FC. But he could be open to taking on another role in his beloved home state.

Expressed interest in running for governor

Matthew McConaughey has thought of running for Texas' highest office, per The Hill and U.S.

News & World Report. He discussed the idea in an interview with Hugh Hewitt. Hewitt asked him if he might run for political office, particularly governor of Texas.

And McConaughey indicated that he would be open to it. He also added that the decision would not be just his alone. 'I mean, that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,' he said.

The current state of politics is apparently also a detractor for McConaughey. '[P]olitics seems to be a broken business to me right now,' McConaughey told Hewitt. And while he hopes to get certain things done, McConaughey questioned if politics was the best way to do it. He also elaborated that he thinks today's politics has led Americans to not trusting each other or themselves.

And when the current state of political affairs is redefined, he could be 'a lot more interested.' In any event, the next Texas gubernatorial election is slated for 2022. It's unclear how much or little American politics might be different by then.

The interviewer, Hugh Hewitt, is known as a conservative political pundit.

McConaughey didn't say what party, if any, he would run with in a potential future campaign. He has had positive and negative things to say about both conservative and liberal viewpoints in the past.

Many other actors and actress have gone into politics

A wide variety of actors and actresses have held or pursued political offices.

Undoubtedly, the most successful of them in the United States was Ronald Reagan. Reagan was a long-time performer who twice became president of the Screen Actors Guild. He eventually became a two-term governor of California and two-term president of the United States. Other actors who became politically active include John Davis Lodge and John Gavin. Both of whom Reagan appointed to diplomatic posts.

Stage and screen performers in other countries have also cultivated success in politics. Among them, current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. Others include Andrew Fauls, Glenda Jackson and Giles Watling in the United Kingdom. Ambareesh, Jaya Bachchan and Smriti Irani in India.

And Tina Keeper in Canada.