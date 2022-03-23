Fans must be wondering what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady eat daily? Wonder no more as Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen is scheduled to release a health and wellness cookbook based on the diet of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his family.

Per TMZ Sports, Gisele has partnered with United Talent Agency (UTA) in writing a book around recipes that Brady and his family eat daily. However, fans of Brady’s diet would have to wait as the book is scheduled to be released in 2024. So instead, Brady released his own book – “The TB12 Method” – detailing some of the healthy meals that he’s been eating to keep his body in top shape.

Brady’s health method is perfectly working as he is entering his 23rd season in the NFL and his third year with the Buccaneers following a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. Last season, the 44-year-old Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions and became a finalist for the Most Valuable Player trophy.

However, the Buccaneers failed to defend the Super Bowl trophy that they won in Brady’s first year in Tampa after losing to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but he changed his mind 41 days later, saying he would return for his 23rd season.

Details of Fournette’s contract revealed

The Buccaneers successfully brought back their top running back on Tuesday as they signed Leonard Fournette to a three-year deal worth $21 million, but it could go up to $24 million due to incentives. Initial details about the deal weren’t immediately available, but Pro Football Talk managed to get some breakdown regarding Fournette’s new deal with the Buccaneers.

Based on the deal, Fournette will get a $4.5 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed base salary of $2 million in the 2022 season.

Fournette could also earn up to $500,000 fully guaranteed in terms of game bonuses, but he could lose $29,411 for each game he doesn’t suit up. In 2023, he will earn a base salary of $6.5 million, with $2 million fully guaranteed at signing, and another $2 million becomes fully guaranteed in 2023.

In 2024, he will get a base salary of $6.5 million and a total of $500,000 per-game bonuses in 2023-24.

Fournette could also earn a maximum of $1.5 million in annual incentives in 2023 and 2024 if he finishes in the top 15 in rushing yards ($250,000), top 10 in rushing yards ($500,000), and $250,000 if he participates in 55 percent of the regular-season snaps and the team winning the NFC title. In addition, he could earn an additional $250,000 for participating in 55 percent of the regular-season snaps and the team winning the Super Bowl.