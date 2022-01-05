The Buffalo Bills got some good news on Wednesday when Joe Burrow revealed he would not play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Bengals currently sit at 10-6 and in the 3rd spot in the AFC playoff picture. If the Bengals lose, the Bills can obtain the 3rd overall seed with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday. This would guarantee at least one home playoff game.

Buffalo Bills (10-6, 6-5 AFC) Path from the 3 Seed

The Bills currently sit in the 4th overall position in the AFC and would likely play New England if nothing unexpected happens.

However, if New England loses, a different opponent could be store for Buffalo. The Colts, Raiders, and Chargers are the other three possible opponents. Of those opponents, the Bills would really like to avoid an additional matchup with a Colts team that beat them 41-15 at home. The following scenarios are now possible for Buffalo as the 3rd overall seed.

#3 seed Buffalo plays #6 seed Las Vegas Raiders (Bengals lose, Colts win, Patriots win, Raiders win)

#3 seed Buffalo plays #6 seed Patriots (Bengals lose, Colts win, Patriots lose, Chargers win)

#3 seed Buffalo plays #6 seed Colts (Bengals lose, Colts win, Patriots win, Chargers win)

#3 seed Buffalo plays #6 seed Chargers (Bengals lose, Colts lose, Patriots win, Chargers win, Steelers win)

The Bills will play one of these teams at home if they do end up as the 3rd overall seed.

Thanks to Joe Burrow being out, there's a good chance that the Bills do move into that position.

Possibility of the 2nd Overall Seed for Buffalo

There's now a much greater chance that the Bills can still get the 2nd overall seed in the NFL playoffs. Sean McDermott's squad would need the Chiefs to lose to the Broncos on Sunday to move up the playoff ladder.

That loss combined with a Browns victory over the Bengals would guarantee Buffalo the second overall seed. Let's take a look at who their possible opponents in the Wild Card round would be:

#2 Buffalo plays #7 seed Chargers (Chiefs lose, Bengals lose, Chargers victory, Patriots victory, Colts victory)

#2 Buffalo plays #7 seed Pittsburgh (Chiefs lose, Bengals lose, Chargers/Raiders victory, Patriots victory, Colts lose)

#2 Buffalo plays #7 seed Patriots (Chiefs lose, Bengals lose, Raiders victory, Colts victory, Patriots lose)

#2 Buffalo plays #7 seed Baltimore (Chiefs lose, Bengals lose, Raiders victory, Ravens victory, Colts lose, Patriots victory)

#2 Buffalo plays #7 seed Colts (Chiefs lose, Bengals lose, Raiders victory, Patriots victory, Colts victory)

In these scenarios, Buffalo could get two home playoff games.

The Bills Mafia should be rooting hard for Denver to pull off a huge upset on Sunday. If the Broncos can do it, Josh Allen will have a good chance to play in Buffalo multiple times this postseason. Thanks to Joe Burrow, there's a much better chance of that happening.