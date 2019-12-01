The Devils made a bunch of moves in the offseason in hopes of being competitive for the 2019-20 season. They traded for P.K. Subban and Nikita Gusev and they also signed Wayne Simmonds. Things have not gone to plan for the Devils as they currently sit second-last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-11-4. While it's still early and there's still lots of time for the Devils to turn things around, Devils GM Ray Shero has made it known that he's willing to listen to offers for Taylor Hall. Sportsnet reports that things are heating up when it comes to offers Hall.

So far this season, Hall has four goals and 17 assists in 25 games but he has 532 points in 586 career games. He won the Hart trophy which is handed out to the best player in the league each year for the 2017-18 season when he tallied 93 points (39 goals and 54 assists) in 76 games. With 57 games left to go, Hall is owed $4 170 731.71 and will be a free agent at season's end. Here are potential landing spots for Hall.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers get: Hall

Devils get: LW Sam Gagner, RW Jesse Puljujarvi, 2020 second-round pick, and 2021 fourth-round pick

The best fit for both Hall and the team that would be getting him is to go back to where it all started, Edmonton.

The Oilers drafted Hall first overall in 2010 but traded him to the Devils in the 2016 offseason for Adam Larsson. The Oilers are in need of scoring and reuniting with Hall makes a ton of sense. The Oilers would give up Sam Gagner, Jesse Puljujarvi, and two draft picks.

The Oilers have a formidable duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl but other than James Neal who has put 14 goals in the net, the Oilers lack scoring. Acquiring Hall and creating a top line of McDavid, Draisaitl and Hall would hands down be the best line in the NHL and would be a stronger top line than the Bruins (Marchand, Pastrnak and Bergeron) and the Avalanche (MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen) who they could very well play sometime in the playoffs.

The Devils would net a nice return from Edmonton if they were to trade Hall to the Oilers. Gagner is simply just a throw-in on an expiring contract so the Oilers would be able to get Hall and stay under the salary cap limit. The real prize in this deal would be Puljujarvi who is currently playing in Finland as he is unhappy with the Oilers. He has appeared in 139 games in the NHL and hasn't been great but he was a top prospect and perhaps a change of scenery would help him realize his full potential. The Devils would also be able to net two draft picks to add to their prospect capital.

Florida Panthers

Panthers get: Hall

Devils get: RW Owen Tippett and 2020 first-round pick

With the Leafs and Lightning struggling, the Panthers have a path to make the playoffs but it would be in their best interest to get more help to stay ahead of the Leafs and Lightning. Taylor Hall would make the Panthers' strong offense a whole lot stronger and more dangerous. In order to get Hall, the Panthers would have to give up prospect Owen Tippett and their first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

If the Panthers were to get Hall, he can slot in the first line and play alongside Barkov and Dadonov where them three have combined for 73 points so far this season.

The acquisition of Hall would slide Huberdeau to the second line where he can pair up with Trocheck who he has tons of chemistry with and with Trocheck struggling, perhaps having Huberdeau and Trocheck on the same line would help Trocheck get back on track.

In Tippett, who was the tenth overall pick of the 2017 draft, the Devils would get an emerging player who can possibly be a solid second-line forward. Tippett has found success at the OHL level and has 17 points in 23 AHL games this season. They would also get a first-round pick in the upcoming draft with the highest it would possibly be as of now is about eighteenth overall.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning get: Hall

Devils get: C Cedric Paquette, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, 2021 third-round pick, and 2022 second-round pick

The Lightning has not got off to a great start this season as they aren't top three in their division and they're currently five points out of a wild card spot despite their team being loaded with talent. The Lightning needs something big to happen in order to get back in the playoff spot and for last year to not repeat itself when they were the clear favorites to win the cup coming off 128 point season but got swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets.

That big move could be acquiring Hall in which the Lightning would part ways with Cedric Paquette and four draft picks.

The Lightning's first line of Kucherov, Point, and Palat has struggled so far this season. If the Lightning were to get Hall, Hall could replace Palat which would slide Palat down to the third line which he is more suited for. Hall would bring in a game-changing presence to the first line which could help Kucherov and Point pick up their game. As the Lightning would be giving up third-line center Cedric Paquette, fourth line LW Jan Rutta would be sent down and a center from then Lightning's AHL team would be called up.

With the Lightning's prospect cupboard being thin, the Lighting would go the draft route and give up an abundance of picks to land Hall. Paquette, the player that would be going to New Jersey is simply a throw in to help the Lightning stay within the salary cap. Paquette has eight points this season and has a cap hit of $1.65 million for next season. With the draft picks, the Devils would be able to choose the players they would want which include a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, two second-round picks and a third-round pick over 2021 and 2022.

St.Louis Blues

Blues get: Hall

Devils get: 2020 first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick, and 2020 third-round pick

The reigning Stanley Cup champions have the best record in the Western Conference but they're without top scorer Vladimir Tarasenko as he's set to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury and he's no guarantee to return for the playoffs.

Hall could replace Tarasenko's presence on the Blues for the short term with three picks in 2020 going to the Devils.

While the Blues have solid centers, they lack on the wings as their only solid wingers are Jaden Schwartz (18 points) and David Perron (26 points). If the Blues were the ones to get Hall, he would immediately be their top scorer and in the case that Tarasenko returns for the playoffs, the combination of Tarasenko, Hall, and Brayden Schenn is one scary sight to behold.

In return for Hall, the Devils would get the Blues first three picks in the 2020 draft. While the first-round pick will be low and the same goes for the second and third-round picks, its always good to get a first-round pick when you can get one.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes get: Hall and 2020 seventh-round pick

Devils get: C/LW Erik Haula, C Ryan Suzuki or RW Dominik Bokk and 2020 1st round pick (Leafs or Hurricanes)

The Hurricanes are in need of another scorer and Hall would go a long way in filling that role for the Canes. With Carolina currently in a wild card spot, getting Hall would help them stick there or potentially move into the top three in the Metropolitan division. The Hurricanes would also get a seventh-round pick. In return for Hall, the Devils would get forward Erik Haula, a prospect in Ryan Suzuki or Dominik Bokk and a first-round pick.

The Hurricanes have a strong first line of Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Tervainen but the rest of their forward combinations aren't great. With the first line having strong chemistry, Hall wouldn't break up that line if he were to be acquired by the Hurricanes but he would be able to form a nice second line of himself, Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter.

Heading to New Jersey would be Erik Haula who would be used to match salaries with Haula being owed $2.75 million from the beginning of the season. Haula has 11 points this season and could possibly be flipped to a contending team in which the Devils can get a late draft pick.

What Devils fans should really be excited about is acquiring one of Suzuki or Bokk who would help their future a ton. If the Devils want to go with Suzuki, they'd be getting a good skater who could be a solid forward at the NHL level but if they decide that Bokk is the better option, they'd be getting a raw player but with tons of playmaking ability. With the Hurricanes in possession of both theirs and the Leafs' first-round pick for the 2020 draft, the Devils would be able to choose which pick they would want. Currently, the Leafs pick would be the better option.

Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes get: Hall

Devils get: C Brad Richardson, D Kevin Bahl, 2020 first-round pick and 2020 second-round pick

The Coyotes are currently in second place in their division but they need to stay there.

In fact, the Coyotes have a big urge to stay in the playoff race as they haven't made the playoffs in seven years. Getting Hall in a Coyotes uniform would go a long way in helping the Coyotes remain a true playoff contender. In order to get Hall, the Coyotes would have to give up veteran Brad Richardson, prospect Kevin Bahl, and two draft picks.

Hall being in Arizona would make a huge impact on the Coyotes playoff chances. Hall would immediately be placed on the first line and would possibly be paired with Phil Kessel who would be playing on the other side of him. In that case, Clayton Keller would slide down to the second line which is where he could find his game as he has struggled to produce playing on the top line.

Going the other way would be Brad Richardson who was owed $1.25 million from the beginning of the season and he would be used as a player to match salaries. The prospect they would be getting in Bahl would create a huge impact on their future. Bahl is a 6'6 defenseman that weighs just under 230 pounds. He would be a physical player that opposing players would dare to mess with. The Devils would also net the top two draft picks the Coyotes have for the 2020 draft.

Nashville Predators

Predators get: Hall

Devils get: LW Rocco Grimaldi, D Dante Fabbro, 2020 second-round pick (Devils) and 2020 third-round pick (Wild)

Predators GM David Poile is always known to make a big move and acquiring Taylor Hall could be his next one. To get Hall, Poile will have to give up Rocco Grimaldi, prospect Dante Fabbro and two picks in the 2020 draft.

The Predators haven't started off the season on the best of terms as they're currently not in a playoff spot. The Preds are more known for their defense than offense but acquiring Hall could make the Predators known for both. Hall could form a top line of himself, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson when he gets back from injury.

Grimaldi, who is owed exactly $1 million when the season started, is simply included in this deal for the purpose of matching salaries. In 24 games this season at the NHL level, Fabbro has six points but has the potential to develop into a two-way force as he develops and gains more experience in the NHL. The Devils would also be able to get two picks for the 2020 draft which includes getting their second-round pick back.