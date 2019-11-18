The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-6) are coming to Salt Lake City looking to halt a two-game losing streak. The Utah Jazz (8-4), on the other hand, are eyeing a bounce-back win after taking an unexpected 107-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. NBA Vegas odds are out and it appears bookmakers are high on the Jazz (-9.5 points) to cruise to a double-digit lead. The Wolves, though, can view this as an opportunity to cover the spread and chalk up another upset win.

What:

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves looked like a different team without Andrew Wiggins. In their last two losses against the Wizards and the Rockets, Minnesota was a team direly searching for that extra offensive punch but couldn’t find anything from their starters or bench. Wiggins, the team’s second-leading scorer at 25.9 points per game, could suit up for Monday’s ballgame after attending the wake of his grandmother in Toronto.

Players to Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns (26.8 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.7 APG), Andrew Wiggins (25.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.6 APG), Jeff Teague (13.1 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 7.4 APG))

Utah Jazz

The Jazz saw their four-game winning streak dashed in Mike Conley Jr’s emotional return in Memphis last Thursday. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points and Conley added 15 against his former team. The Jazz just shot 40 percent from the field, yet they still had a chance of winning the game in the last ball possession. Unfortunately, Mitchell couldn’t even heave the ball as he got stripped by Solomon Hill in the final play.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NBA

Players to Watch: Donovan Mitchell (25.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.2 APG), Bojan Bogdanovic (19.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.7 APG), Mike Conley (14.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz picks

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Andrew Wiggins – Probable (Illness), Shabazz Napier – OUT (Hamstring), Josh Okogie – Questionable (Knee)

Jazz: No Reported Injuries

Again, the outcome of the game could be dependent on Andrew Wiggins’ availability.

Right now, he’s listed probably to play Monday’s ballgame due to illness, though we could still see him on the floor vs. the Jazz. Find the best NBA odds today and NBA betting tips breakdown at Betnow.eu.

Moneyline: the Jazz swept the Wolves in their last three games and also a perfect 6-0 SU at home.

ATS: the Wolves are 6-6-1 ATS this season but a solid 4-2 against the spread on the road. Minnesota’s losing margin to Utah in those three contests was just 3 points.

TOTALs: The total for this game will go UNDER 219 points. The Wolves and Jazz are averaging a combined 220 points per game this season. However, Utah likes to slow down the pace of the game and make it a low-scoring grind as much as possible.

Predicted Score: 120-118 Jazz