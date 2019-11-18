Those divulging testimonies at the impeachment hearings last week weren't the only causes for a headache to Donald Trump. Headlines also called attention to an offense unrelated to the impeachment inquiry and alluded to in Newsweek's screamer: "Trump sent a piece of Berlin Wall in protest over his border plans: 'No Wall lasts forever.'" MSNBC's follow-up report made clear why he never got the package. The Secret Service stopped delivery. Apparently, the chunk of wall weighed in at 2.7 tons and was not something to drop on the president's desk.

Wall of sighs

But the German effort was momentous in another way. It came on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that blocked passage between East and West Germany from 1961 to 1989. No ordinary roadblock, the wall was a guarded concrete rampart that caused great pain. People were shot trying to cross it. Their letter to Trump accompanying the chunk of concrete reflects that pain: "Dear President Trump, "This is an original piece of the Berlin Wall. For 28 years, it separated east and west, families, and friends. It divided not only Berlin and Germany but the whole world.

Too many people died trying to cross it—their only crime was their desire to be free."

Land grab

Aiding people to be free was the job of State Department Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch who Trump not only fired but also vilified while she was giving testimony. So, to borrow Berlin's idea, Ukrainians might send him a package, too, such as a handful of earth from their land that Russia has invaded, thanks to the president's lack of support.

As the LA Times reported in September, Trump’s "delay of U.S. aid weakened Ukraine in the fight against Russia." And a message with the package of dirt might be, "Eat up." As well, emboldened by the activists in Berlin, and imbued with their spirit, their counterparts in the U.S., America's own activists, might also post admonishing packages to the White House based on headlines of the day. Consider the following possibilities.

Making screamers count

The Washington Post: "Trump’s wall needs private property. But some Texans won’t give up their land without a fight." The fight might include sending a wheelbarrow full of their land with the message, 'This is all you get."

The LA Times: "Trump directs EPA to begin dismantling clean water rule/" So, maybe the folks in Flint, Michigan can send a bottle of their sink water to Trump with the message "Here's to your good health."

NBC News: "Trump Signs Bill Revoking Obama-Era Gun Checks for People With Mental Illnesses." So, maybe families of victims of mass shootings by madmen can send Trump a package of storytelling photos with the message, "Wish you were here when the bullets were flying."

State.com: "The Trump Administration Quietly Changed the Definition of Domestic Violence and We Have No Idea What For." Knowing him, it can't be good.

So, maybe rape victims might send him their rape kits. Admonishing packages like these based on Trump's Executive Orders alone could fill post office mailrooms to overflowing.