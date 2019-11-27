When people watch films, they don't always consider the cinematography of the film. Because of that, only a few cinematographers have become well known. Roger Deakins is one of the few and definitely one of the best. IMDB shows Deakins started in the '70s with documentaries and has continued to shine as he teams up with some of the best directors in Hollywood, including Sam Mendes in "1917."

When moviegoers see Deakins' name in the credits, cinematography fans know they are in for a treat. "1917" is not just your average war film.

Deakins' turned it into a major cinematic experience. Deakins' and Sam Mendes has created an almost seamless one-continuous shot based visual story of the nightmare that was World War I.

Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins give moviegoers a new World War I experience

Many may already know the history of World War I, thanks to past films. However, Mendes and Deakins manage to bring the grit and horror of the war to life in a new way. The film is based during the third year of World War I, as soldiers continue to die from artillery and aircraft fire.

Early on we are introduced to the two main characters Schofield (George MacKay), and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), two privates in the British army. Their general (Colin Firth) tasks them with a mission that could save thousands.

A British regiment has planned an attack on a group of retreating Germans. What that regiment doesn't know is that the Germans are setting a trap for that regiment, that could kill 1,600 men. The two men are sent off at dawn to call off the attack. The two fight their way through unfamiliar terrain while dodging German soldiers.

"1917" most likely doesn't show you anything new, but it manages to drop you right into the heart of the action. The film follows the story of the two men in real-time and leaves you on the edge of your seat. The two characters lean on each other for support, until their circumstances get worse.

Cinematography is the true star of '1917'

While the acting is in top-form, the almost seamless one-shot cinematography leaves moviegoers breathless. The one-shot is so good, it's deserving of its own behind-the-scenes feature.

Deakins managed several shots, that leaves us wondering how he did them. The most spectacular work comes when the sun goes down and the fire is the only source of light.

Not really knowing the full casting of "1917," is actually a good thing. It allows us to be surprised by the different appearances of top actors throughout the film. However "1917" rests on the shoulders of the two main characters. The pair deliver unforgettable performances. MacKay continues to shine, following his work in "Captain Fantastic," and Chapman delivers another hit, proving he is more than just what fans saw in "Game of Thrones."