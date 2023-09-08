The State of New Jersey has been without a lieutenant governor for several weeks due to tragic reasons. Previous Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver passed away suddenly in early August. The cause of her death has thus far not been announced to the public.

By law, Governor Phil Murphy had roughly a month and a half to choose a successor to Oliver. With Murphy being a member of the Democratic Party, it became obvious that his choice would also be so. And he's come to a decision.

Tahesha Way is evidently the one.

Politico and the New Jersey Globe reported that Tahesha Way will be the new lieutenant governor of New Jersey.

Way has been New Jersey's secretary of state since 2018. Initially, she took on the role in an acting capacity. But after a few weeks, it was made permanent.

The role of the secretary of state can vary in terms of purview in America. But it tends to include overseeing elections. That is also the case in New Jersey. Whereas it can be an elected office in other states, the occupant is appointed by the governor there. Murphy had also appointed Way as the secretary of state.

With the maiden name of Wright, Way is a native of New York City. Way was educated at Cardinal Spellman High School in The Bronx. She would later graduate from Brown University and the University of Virginia School of Law. Before politics, her career included working as a producer for Court TV and announcer for Providence, Rhode Island's WBRU.

Way also served as a faculty member at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Eventually, Way became a state judge. In 2006, she became a Board of Chosen Freeholders member in Passaic County.

She is married to former National Football League player Charles Way. Charles eventually became a top NFL player development official. The couple have four children.

The list had been narrowed to two secretaries of state

In the end, Murphy chose between Tahesha Way and Nina Mitchell Wells. Wells is a former New Jersey secretary of state, serving in the role under Governor Jon Corzine. Previously, she was a vice president of the pharmaceutical company Schering-Plough as well as a senior faculty member at Rutgers Law School.

There had also been other names in consideration earlier in the process. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti was a favorite before withdrawing her name from consideration. Gutierrez-Scuccetti is, at present, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Questions had been raised if she met the residency criteria to be eligible to serve as lieutenant governor.

A similar happened with Brian Bridges, another candidate who was considered. Bridges is the current state secretary of higher education.