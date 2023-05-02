Jay Inslee is the current governor of the State of Washington. In the past, he served in the United States House of Representatives. Originally from the state's 4th District, and late from its 1st District.

Inslee has been affiliated with the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. He has also become a prominent voice in combating the effects of climate change. But now Inslee seems ready to pass the proverbial torch to a successor.

Says he will forgo seeking another gubernatorial term

Jay Inslee will not run for re-election, Politico reports. The next gubernatorial election in Washington is scheduled to be held in 2024.

Without Inslee in the race, the Democratic primary for the office is now wide open. The Olympian indicates that State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is considered to be a favorite for the nomination. Others thought to be potential candidates include State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

On the Republican side, there is currently one candidate formally entered into the race. That being Semi Bird, a local politician from Richland in southern Washington. Other figures evidently considering making a go of it include former U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. Herrera Beutler was among the group of Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching then-President Donald Trump.

Inslee was elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 1988 and re-elected in 1990.

Two years later, he won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Said seat's Republican incumbent, Sid Morrison, instead ran unsuccessfully for governor.

In 1994, Inslee was defeated in his re-election bid by Republican former State Representative Doc Hastings. Hastings later chaired the House Committees on Ethics and Natural Resources.

In 1996, Inslee made his first run for governor, but would finish in fifth place. Democratic King Count Executive Gary Locke ultimately prevailed in the election. Locke later became the United States secretary of commerce.

Inslee would again win a U.S. House seat in 1998 over Republican incumbent Rick White. He would win another six Congressional elections.

In 2012, Democratic Washington Governor Christine Gregoire was retiring. Inslee would emerge victorious in the race to follow her over Republican State Attorney General Rob McKenna. Later followed by re-election wins in 2016 and 2020. Inslee also briefly made a play for the 2020 Democratic U.S. Presidential nomination.

Is a native of Seattle

Jay Inslee was born in Seattle, Washington. His mother worked at Sears, his father worked for some time as a high school football coach and counselor. Eventually, the senior Inslee was named athletic director of Seattle Public Schools.

The junior Inslee would graduate from Ingraham High School. There, he was a star student and athlete as a member of the football and basketball teams.

Initially, he enrolled in Stanford University. Inslee eventually graduated with an economics degree from the University of Washington. Followed by a degree from the Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon.