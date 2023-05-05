Ben Cardin recently announced that he would not seek re-election to the United States Senate in 2024. A member of the Democratic Party, Cardin holds his seat in the Senate from the State of Maryland.

Speculation quickly turned to who might run to succeed the outgoing senator, particularly among his fellow Democrats. Among the names tossed around are a pair of sitting United States representatives. Both of whom represent districts located in the Washington, D.C. region. And at least one of which has now made his candidacy official.

Trone official enters the race

David Trone has formally launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate, CNN reports. Trone was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 from the 6th District of Maryland. During that campaign, he was also diagnosed with cancer. He was eventually, having a kidney removed before being declared cancer-free. He'd previously been a candidate in the Democratic primary for the House in the 8th District in 2016.

Trone and his brother founded and own the alcohol retail chain Total Wine & More. David is a former president of the company as well.

Trone is affiliated with the centrist wing of the Democratic Party. He currently serves on the U.S. House Committees on Appropriations and the Budget.

Additionally, he's a member of the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

He made his Senate candidacy officially known via a video statement. The video included an emphasis on combating mental illness and drug addiction. It also referenced his family's financial struggles earlier in his life. "I know what it's like to struggle," Trone said.

"I learned there's no shame in asking for help, but there is in not helping."

Trone was born in Cheverly, Maryland. He was raised on a farm in East Berlin in southern Pennsylvania. Eventually, he earned a bachelor's degree from Furman University. He was following that up with a master's degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Raskin may also launch a campaign for the Senate.

Jamie Raskin is also very possibly soon to join the fray. He holds his seat from Maryland's 8th District, which Trone had also been a candidate for. Rasking was first elected in 2016 and has since become the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability ranking member. He was also the lead manager of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The Hill indicates Raskin's health could play a role in his ultimate decision about whether or not to enter the race. He very recently finished chemotherapy treatment for blood cancer. It was his second known bout with cancer, following an earlier treatment for colon cancer.

Raskin is a former member of the Maryland Senate.

He comes from a political family. His wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, is a former U.S. deputy treasury secretary. Other family members include his great-uncle, Max. Max Raskin was a Latvian immigrant who became a prominent judge in Wisconsin.

The junior Raskin earned bachelor's and law degrees from Harvard University. His career would include joining the faculty of the American University Washington College of Law. Among his pupils, there was Stacey Plaskett. Plaskett is now his colleague in Congress, elected from the U.S. Virgin Islands.