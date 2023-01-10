Shelley Berkley is a former member of the United States House of Representatives. As a member of the Democratic Party, she held a seat in the 1st District of Nevada, which is based in Las Vegas.

In addition to politics, Berkley has also had careers in the legal and education industries. But it seems she's interested in returning to the political arena. And as it so happens, the mayorship of Las Vegas is soon to be opened up.

Announces that she is running for mayor

Shelley Berkley is running for mayor of Las Vegas, Nevada, reports KTNV-TV. The next race for the position is slated for 2024.

A change in Nevada state law has altered the election schedule. Incumbent Mayor Carolyn Goodman is term-limited from making another run for office. Her husband, Oscar, was her immediate predecessor.

The role of the Las Vegas mayor is technically a non-partisan one. As such, there is no primary political party race that is often part of other election campaigns.

Berkley last ran for political office in 2012. That year, she was the Democratic nominee for the United States Senate seat up for election from Nevada. She would fall short of incumbent Republican incumbent Dean Heller. Heller was a former House colleague of hers. She held a seat from the state's Reno and Carson City-based 2nd District.

Berkley was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998. Republican incumbent John Ensign was not running for re-election, choosing instead to run for the U.S. Senate. He lost Democratic incumbent and future Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid that year. But Ensign would ironically later successfully contest for the Senate seat that Berkley and Heller would eventually compete for.

On six occasions, Berkley would win re-election to the U.S. House. Including in a 2000 race against Republican State Senator Jon Porter. Porter would later win a seat in the House from Nevada's newly-created 3rd District. Later, Berkley became a ranking member of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

As she was running for the Senate that year, Berkley didn't run for re-election to the House in 2012. Democratic former U.S. Representative Dina Titus won the race to succeed her.

Is a native of New York

The former Rochelle Levine was born in New York City. She would later graduate from Valley High School in Las Vegas. Afterward, she received a degree in political science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. During her senior year, Berkley was elected president of the student body government. The Las Vegas Review-Journal indicates that she was crucial in creating her alma mater's law school. That being the William S. Boyd School of Law. For her part, Shelley Berkeley received her law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law.

From 1982 to 1984, she was a member of the Nevada Assembly. Later, she served as a member of the Nevada University and Community College System Board of Regents. She was eventually becoming its vice chair.