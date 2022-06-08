Michael Franken served in the United States Navy for four decades. He ultimately retired with the rank of vice admiral. Throughout his career, he received some of the highest decorations given by the U.S. military, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Navy Distinguished Service Medal.

More recently, Franken has set his sights on the political world and, in particular, the United States Senate. His first attempt in 2020 came up short. His second try in 2022 has gotten him at least one step further along.

Declared winner in Iowa Democratic primary election

According to Axios, Michael Franken has won the Democratic nomination in Iowa's U.S. Senate race. His victory might be considered something of an upset. He defeated former U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer for the nomination. As indicated by The Des Moines Register, Finkenauer had at least at the start been considered the frontrunner in the primary.

Franken is now set to face off with longtime Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley in the general election. Grassley has previously been president pro tempore of the Senate and a committee chairman several times over.

Previously, Franken had sought the Democratic nomination for the Iowa U.S. Senate seat up during the 2020 election cycle.

But he would lose handily to real estate developer Theresa Greenfield. In turn, Greenfield would lose the general election to Republican incumbent Joni Ernst.

As a Naval officer, Franken would serve aboard several destroyers. Eventually, he was named the commanding officer of the USS Winston S. Churchill. Franken would also assume command of Destroyer Squadron 28.

Franken's other assignments would include working closely with Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. He also served in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy and with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Over the years, Franken also served tours of duty in various other roles. Including the U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, U.S.

Third Fleet, and U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

Michael Franken is a native of Sioux Center in northwestern Iowa. He would attend what is now Morningside University in nearby Sioux City, followed by the University of Nebraska. Franken later received further education from several other schools. Including the Naval Postgraduate School, MIT, and the University of Virginia.

At least four flag officers are currently members of the United States Congress

In the U.S. military, flag officers are either generals or admirals, depending on what branch they serve in. There are currently at least four members of Congress who've reached such a rank in the military. Jack Bergman of Michigan, Trent Kelly of Michigan, Ronny Jackson of Texas, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

A fifth, Steve Stivers of Ohio, left office last year before his current term had expired. All of the current examples are Republicans, and all are members of the House of Representatives.