Orrin Hatch was a member of the United States Senate for more than 40 years. A Republican, he was elected from the State of Utah. At the time of his retirement, he was the Senate's president pro tempore. Making him the fourth-highest-ranking government official in the United States.

Throughout his career in Congress, Hatch took on many high-profile roles. Before he retired, he received the country's highest civilian award. After his retirement, he was given the Canterbury Medal from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. Unfortunately, in 2022, Hatch would suffer what would end up being a fatal stroke.

Passed away on April 23

Orrin Hatch died on April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The official cause of death was complications from a stroke that he'd experienced on April 15.

Though often regarded as a staunch conservative, Hatch gradually became considered more moderate as time went on. As indicated by KJZZ, he famously developed personal friendships with both Republicans and Democrats.

Hatch was first elected to the Senate in 1976. In the general election, he handily defeated longtime Democratic incumbent and sitting Senate Space Committee Chairman Frank Moss. Perhaps ironically, given Hatch's eventual record-setting longevity, his initial campaign platform included term limits.

In his first re-election campaign in 1982, Hatch defeated Democratic Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson.

Again, by a significant margin. He ultimately won re-election another five times, all of them in landslide general election results.

Orrin Hatch would become a fixture on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Including a stretch from 1993 to 2005 where he was either its chairman or its ranking member. Hatch was also both the chair and ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

His first chairmanship had been with what was then the Senate Committee on Labor and Resources. In 2000, he made a brief play for the Republican Presidential nomination.

Other assignments for Hatch would include twice becoming chair of the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, and being co-chair of the excessively long-named Congressional Joint Committee on Solvency of Multiemployer Pension Plans.

Hatch was the vice chair of the impeachment trial committee regarding then-federal Judge Thomas Porteous. Porteous would be convicted by the Senate and later disqualified from ever holding another federal office.

Hatch did not run for re-election in 2018. His Utah Senate seat was won by former Massachusetts Governor and Republican Presidential nominee Mitt Romney. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, also a Republican, followed him as president pro tempore.

Was originally from Pennsylvania

Orrin Hatch was a native of Homestead, Pennsylvania, close to Pittsburgh. Two of his siblings died during childhood. Another, Jesse, died while serving in World War II. In 1957, Hatch married Elaine Hansen. They would have six children.

After receiving a degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Hatch was a practicing attorney there. Eventually, he and his family would go west and settle in Utah.

Hatch was a noted songwriter and, in his youth, was an amateur boxer. He remained a vocal sports fan over the years. The Salt Lake Tribune has remarked on his frequent presence at Utah Jazz games. Hatch, along with Grassley, made a cameo appearance in the 2000 movie "Traffic." The movie would be nominated for the Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for Best Picture.