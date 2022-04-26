U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen Bridget Brink to be America's ambassador to Ukraine, according to an April 25 White House announcement. It noted that Brink, a career diplomat, was currently ambassador to Slovakia.

A native of Michigan, Brink was a 25-year veteran of the Foreign Service, the White House said. "She speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian, and French," the announcement said. The entire announcement can be found at the White House website.

American diplomats to return to Ukraine

"If confirmed, Ambassador Brink will lead our diplomatic mission in Ukraine with dedication and distinction," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

"Her decades of experience make her uniquely suited for this moment in Ukraine’s history," Price said. He added that American diplomats would be returning to Ukraine later that week.

"The increased U.S. presence demonstrates our support for Ukraine and is part of the U.S. commitment to return our diplomats to our Embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible," Price said. His statement can be read on the State Department website.

'An excellent choice'

The morning of the announcement, Republican Senator Steve Daines, of Montana, took to Twitter to say Brink was "an effective diplomat" who had served under presidents of both parties. Daines recalled having met Brink in Slovakia this month. She was "an excellent choice to lead the U.S.

Embassy in Ukraine," he said.

Awesome. Only a few hours after the announcement and Bidens nominee to become our next Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, has received a strong endorsement from Senator @SteveDaines . This is the kind of urgent action we need for her confirmation. https://t.co/tUWLhd8kjK — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 25, 2022

The senator's post was retweeted by Michael McFaul, former U.S.

Ambassador to Russia. The "strong endorsement" from Daines was "awesome," McFaul said. "This is the kind of urgent action we need for her confirmation," he added.

'A supremely skilled diplomat'

Early that afternoon, Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, said on Twitter that Brink was "a supremely skilled diplomat with years of experience." He called upon other senators "to move swiftly to confirm this critical nomination."

President Biden is making a smart choice. Ambassador Brink is a supremely skilled diplomat with years of experience that make her well qualified to lead @USEmbassyKyiv. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to move swiftly to confirm this critical nomination.https://t.co/wgzm0JrkBF — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 25, 2022

Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen, of New Hampshire, also said on Twitter that she was glad Biden had chosen Brink "to fill the critical role of U.S.

Ambassador to Ukraine."

No U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2019

The United States has not been a full-time ambassador since then-President Donald Trump's removal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in 2019, according to The New York Times. Currently, the embassy's chargé d’affaires Kristina Kvien was currently in charge of the U.S. diplomatic mission to the Ukraine, the paper said.

NPR recalled that Brink had visited Slovakia's border with Ukraine on February 25, one day after the launch of the Russian invasion. She had called the War in Ukraine "senseless," NPR noted. According to the public broadcaster, Brink also said Slovak assistance to Ukrainians "causes humility and admiration."

The White House announcement of Biden's intent to nominate Brink mentioned that she had been Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

The announcement also recalled that Brink had been Deputy Chief of Mission at American embassies in Uzbekistan and Georgia.

The White House announcement of Biden's intent to nominate Brink mentioned that she had earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kenyon College, in Ohio. She had gone on to receive master’s degrees in international relations and political theory from the London School of Economics and Political Science.