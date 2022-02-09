Larry Hogan has been preparing to leave his role as governor of Maryland behind. Hogan is term-limited from seeking another mandate in the office. He has consistently been ranked among the most popular state governors in America.

Questions have been going around as to what Hogan might do next. Especially as to whether or not he might run for another political office. For his part, he says he's not interested in one high office but indicated an interest in another one.

Says no to Senate run, leaves open the possibility for Presidential candidacy

Larry Hogan, it seems, will not be running for the United States Senate anytime in the near future.

A moderate Republican, Hogan has been a popular figure in his state. Some officials in his party have believed this could make him a strong Senate candidate there.

However, CNN and The Hill indicate that this hasn't convinced him to go for it. Stating that he doesn't aspire to be a United States senator and "that fact has not changed."

Hogan has garnered a reputation for being an anti-Trump Republican. He's also one of a noted group of specific politicians in the United States. Those being moderate Republican governors of blue states who regularly rank as the most popular in the country. As such, he's been considered a potential Republican Presidential nominee from the party's moderate wing.

Though not very interested in running for the Senate, Hogan has repeatedly indicated an interest in a Presidential campaign but indicates he'll wait until after finishing his gubernatorial term to make a decision.

He's slated to exit the post in early 2023 and says, "then we'll take a look and see what the future holds after that."

Larry Hogan was first elected governor of Maryland in 2014 and was re-elected by a hefty margin in 2018. Previously, he'd served in the administration of Governor Bob Ehrlich. Hogan has run for the United States House of Representatives from Maryland's 5th District twice.

He lost in the Republican primary in 1981. In 1992, he lost the general election to Democratic incumbent Steny Hoyer. Hoyer has since become the House majority leader.

Part of a political family

Lawrence Hogan, Larry's father, was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the 5th District. Before that, he'd been an FBI agent.

He became the first Republican to formally take a stand against President Richard Nixon during his Congressional tenure. After serving in the House, the elder Hogan served as an executive of Prince George's County, Maryland, near Washington, D.C.. Larry was a campaign staffer for his first run as an executive.

Larry's brother, Patrick N. Hogan, would also go into politics. Patrick has been elected several times over in non-consecutive terms in the Maryland House of Delegates.