The attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl in New York City has come as a shock. It happened in the Bronx when she was walking with her grandmother and two siblings. A homeless person tried to seize the girl in broad daylight. They raised the alarm, and the person released her and escaped on his scooter. However, a group of courageous public members gave chase and caught him with the help of a bystander. Police apprehended him later in the day. He was sleeping in a doorway.

Police have identified the suspect as a 27-year-old man and taken him into custody.

He faces charges of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and child endangerment.

This attempted abduction is an example of a surge in crimes committed by homeless suspects in New York City. It seems there is a spike in the number of single adults sleeping in municipal shelters. The numbers continue to mount because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The New York Coalition for the Homeless adds innumerable people who sleep on the streets, subways, and other public spaces. The coalition admits the non-availability of any authentic data on the subject of unsheltered homeless in New York.

NYPD reveals an increase in the number of felony assaults this year through October 3. The numbers have been nearly 16 percent higher in the past 28 days.

The case is similar to robberies and transit crimes. There are instances of mugging people on the city's subway system where these attackers are involved. It seems lack of affordable housing is one factor responsible for homelessness. The Coalition of the Homeless explains that reasons for joining their ranks could be eviction, domestic violence, job loss, or hazardous housing conditions.

The homeless population in subway stations

Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a large number of the homeless populations are found in its subway stations. An official said the homeless use the stations as living quarters. This leads to health issues because the homeless convert these subway cars to deposit trash and bodily fluids. As a City Councilman suggests, there is a need to have better and more accessible resources for those who live on the street.

