Wisconsin has been considered a top swing state in the United States for several years. In 2020, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the state's popular and electoral vote. In large part from a boost of support from Dane, Rock, and Green counties and the City of Milwaukee. Which also happened to be the site of the headquarters of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett became a prominent ally of the Biden campaign. Barrett may now be set to join President Biden's administration in an official capacity.

Nominated as United States ambassador to Luxembourg

The White House has announced that Barrett is the choice to become America's next top diplomat based in Luxembourg. Luxembourg, one of the geographically smallest countries in the world, doesn't always grab international headlines. However, it is a founding member of several massive international organizations.

Barrett's appointment as ambassador would have to be confirmed by the United States Senate. He would join other Wisconsinites such as Andrea Palm in the Biden administration. As indicated by WISN, it's possible that the confirmation process could be months long. WTMJ-TV reports that Cavalier Johnson would take over as mayor. Johnson is currently president of the Milwaukee Common Council.

Barrett was first elected as mayor of Milwaukee in 2004, defeating incumbent Marvin Pratt. He has been re-elected four times in the years since then. Barrett has also run for governor of Wisconsin on three occasions. Including one of the most analyzed gubernatorial races in American history.

His first attempt came in 2002. Then, he lost the Democratic nomination to Wisconsin Attorney General and eventual general election winner Jim Doyle.

Barrett would capture the Democratic nomination in 2010. In the general election, his main opponent was Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker. Walker had essentially locked up the Republican nomination years before and would prevail in the general election.

Shortly after becoming governor, Walker began implementing reforms of collective bargaining for state employees.

The moves would become incredibly divisive, triggering massive protests, garnering international attention, eventually leading to recall elections for Walker, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, and four State Senate seats.

For the gubernatorial election in 2012 triggered by the recall, Barrett once again won the Democratic nomination. However, by that time, enthusiasm for the movement had begun to thin. Many voters who were sympathetic to their point of view were weary of the often aggressive protests. The state's strong economy also provided an argument for Walker. Who, in the end, won the 2012 election by a greater margin than in 2010. Kleefisch also won, and Republicans won three of the four State Senate races.

However, the one Democratic victory was enough to give them control of the Wisconsin State Senate.

Barrett is a former state and federal legislator

Tom Barrett's father was a highly decorated World War II veteran. The younger Barrett would earn degrees in economics and law from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While a student, he worked for Harley-Davidson. He later clerked for federal judge Robert W. Warren was a bank examiner with the FDIC.

In 1982, Barrett unsuccessfully sought a seat in Wisconsin State Assembly. He would go on to win a 1984 special election for the Assembly. Two re-election victories followed him. Barrett won a seat in the Wisconsin State Senate in 1989, also in a special election.

He was re-elected the following year.

In 1992, U.S. Representative Jim Moody did not run for re-election from Wisconsin's 5th District. Instead, unsuccessfully seeking the Democratic nomination for one of Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seats. Barrett was elected to succeed him and won another four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.