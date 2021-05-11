A cyber-attack led to a disruption in the supply of oil and gas to the East Coast. The authorities have established the identity of the hackers. The gang known as DarkSide follows the image of Robin Hood extorts money from corporations, and donates a portion of it to charity. A couple of people close to the investigation revealed this. Los Angeles Times reports the shutdown of the pipeline is into its third day and is disturbing Travel options. The Biden administration is taking action to ensure a smooth supply of the nation's fuel supply. In the opinion of experts, it is possible to control the gasoline prices provided normalcy returns soon.

They describe it as the worst cyber-attack to date on a critical U.S. infrastructure.

Companies should treat this as a wake-up call because it highlights the dangers they face in today's world that relies on computerization. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline operates the pipeline. It transports gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the northeastern U.S. It adds up to nearly half the requirement of fuel on the East Coast. The hackers paralyzed the computer system of the company and demanded a ransom. That is their mode of operation. Once they get the ransom, they unscramble the network. In May 2018, a news report mentioned how to beat hackers at their own game.

Colonial Pipeline did not divulge much about the hackers

The company began work to restore its I.T. systems. They remained in contact with all official agencies but did not disclose details about the hackers' identity or their demands. Los Angeles Times makes a mention of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She said that businesses now have to worry about ransomware attacks.

She also indicated that President Biden is aware of the issue. It was a priority for the administration, and there might be the involvement of the Department of Homeland Security. Interacting with a section of the media, she said - "Unfortunately, these sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent." She went on to add that it is necessary to ensure secure networks to defend against attacks of this nature.

Colonial transports different oil grades from refineries on the Gulf Coast through pipelines that run from Texas to New Jersey. It transports millions of gallons of oil every day to keep things moving.

The hackers have sent a warning

Cyber-attacks are on the rise in the U.S. In the past year, such attacks have affected cancer treatment at hospitals, interrupted schooling, and paralyzed police and city governments. Los Angeles Times adds that those who handle critical infrastructure have to exercise caution in view of past instances. This is especially true for electrical and water utility operators apart from those associated with energy and transportation. They have to invest in updating their security to avoid unpleasant situations.

A knowledgeable security consultant explains that once a company faces a ransomware attack, it has to rebuild its infrastructure or pay the ransom. In his words - "Ransomware is absolutely out of control and one of the biggest threats we face as a nation." In August 2017, Instagram had sent a hacker alert for high-profile or 'verified' users.

These hackers have ethics

According to Al Jazeera, hackers forced the shutdown of a vital United States pipeline. The FBI confirms this. This particular group has its own ethics. It extorts ransom from corporations and donates a portion to charity. Ransomware gangs have imparted a touch of professionalization to the criminal industry. It has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars to Western nations in the past three years.

However, those who hacked Colonial Pipeline follow certain principles. They do not target hospitals, nursing homes, and educational or government facilities.