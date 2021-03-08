Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden on handling migrants and criminals who are entering America through the Mexico border. The former president described it as a "spiraling tsunami." The Biden administration dismissed the charges. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Trump's policies as being not only ineffective but also inhumane. There are hundreds of unauthorized migrants crossing the border. U.S. Border Patrol agents detained them at the U.S.-Mexico border in February. The total numbers are high, and there are fears that the trend could continue. While interacting with reporters, Psaki said - "We're going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect and ensuring they're safe when they cross our borders." Biden is concerned over the sudden surge in migrants at the border.

His worry is for unaccompanied children trying to cross over. In his opinion, this is the result of a policy of his predecessor.

Daily Mail UK says that migrants arriving at the southwest border are large, as revealed by border agents. This could relate to the rollback of some of the restrictive policies of the Trump administration. The number of children landing up at the border is increasing. They do not have any parent or legal guardian accompanying them. U.S. officials have to arrange housing for them and release them to sponsors in the United States.

Unaccompanied minors gather at the border

The authorities are worried about the influx of unaccompanied minors at the Mexican border. There is a sharp increase in the number of migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The figures for February are much more than that of January. There is an upward trend in the number of people caught by agents. This could rise further in March. Daily Mail UK adds this situation could be a fallout of the rollback of immigration policies by Biden and stoppage of work on the border wall. The sudden halt in the birder wall's construction work has left gaps in the fence, and immigrants are using these openings to gain entry.

They find these more convenient.

Biden's advisors to check the border situation

In view of criticism from Republicans, Biden plans to send his senior advisors to the border. They will check the problem and provide a full briefing to the president. The White House spokesman confirms this and says details of the visit would remain confidential. Biden administration is trying to expedite the processing of the case of families caught at the border.

An official of Homeland Security says – "We are saying don't come now, because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process for them as quickly as possible." Incidentally, 13 persons died when an SUV crammed with people collided with a tractor-trailer near California's Mexico border wall. The victims are believed to be illegal migrants.

Flood of migrants at the border

According to Fox6Now, Biden wants to give a new direction to the U.S.-Mexico relationship. He is faced with a flood of migrants who have arrived at the border. They hope Biden would evolve a solution to their problem. This is because the Biden administration has indicated its willingness to replace the Trump administration's ideas with a more "orderly, humane, and safe immigration process." Under the new administration, immigration enforcement has become a more targeted approach.

Its focus is on those people who are in the country illegally and who pose a threat to national security. Another category is people who committed crimes. A third is those who crossed the border recently. Joe Biden had a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They discussed several issues, including immigration and the coronavirus pandemic.