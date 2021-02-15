New U.S. President Joe Biden has been promoting the spirit of bipartisanship. A key element to his Presidential victory was his respectful attitude and willingness to work with Republicans.

He had indicated that he'd be willing to appoint Republicans to major positions in his administration. Even at one point saying he was open to selecting a Republican for vice president. So far, that hasn't much panned out. But that could be about to change shortly.

The administration has been discussing a diplomatic post with Jeff Flake

Jeff Flake, a former Republican member of the United States Congress, could soon become a United States ambassador.

According to Axios, he's been discussed for the position in South Africa. Or one in Europe, but an exact country or organization wasn't specified.

While in the Senate, Flake eventually became one of the most prominent Republican critics of President Donald Trump's administration. He chose not to run for re-election in 2018. Flake indicated that tactics he thought he'd need to win the primary didn't sit well with his conscience. He's since become a contributor for CBS.

CNN reports that Flake and the administration have talked about a potential ambassadorship. Flake said that there hadn't been specific talks about the theoretical role but expressed a strong interest. In particular, that the United States pursues a bipartisan foreign policy approach.

Flake could have a relatively easy time being confirmed by the Senate to such a role. Historically, sitting members of the U.S. Senate are generally agreeable to confirming current or former colleagues.

Biden could, however, get some proverbial flak from left-wing Democrats over it. Post-election studies have shown a country desiring bipartisanship to become normalized again.

However, the bases of both major parties don't seem to have much interest in it. Just how much the far-left wing's opinion matters to Biden remains to be seen for certain. They did exert their efforts to end his candidacy during the primary. Typically in favor of candidates that likely stood little-to-no-chance of winning the general election. A sort of thing that could hinder their influence in some cases.

But the president has seemed at some times willing to defer to their opinions.

Flake served in both the Senate and the House of Representatives

Jeff Flake was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2000. At the time, it was from the 1st District of Arizona. Re-districting would later move him to the 6th District. Additional re-districting has shuffled them around since then.

Flake was elected to the Senate in 2012. His predecessor, then-Minority Leader Jon Kyl, chose not to run for re-election. In the Senate, he would chair two subcommittees.

Jake Flake, Jeff's uncle, was the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives. He later joined the Arizona Senate, holding a seat until his death.