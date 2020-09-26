Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing around the United States in recent days. Two of the most high-profile cases have been the Missouri governor and first lady. Their diagnoses were announced just days ago.

Different regions of the United States have been among those with the highest case numbers at different times. In the midst of the recent national spike, Virginia's governor and first lady have joined their Missouri counterparts.

Governor Northam and wife both test positive

Ralph and Pamela Northam have both contracted the novel Coronavirus. A Virginia Executive Mansion residential staff member tested positive earlier in the week after getting sick.

According to The Hill, the staffer works in the Northam's living quarters.

The first lady has reportedly begun showing some signs of illness. CNN reports that both she and the governor are to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Ralph Northam plans to work remotely while in quarantine. The Executive Mansion has been closed to undergo deep cleaning. So has the Patrick Henry Building, where the Virginia governor and other high-ranking officials have offices.

Governor Northam urged citizens to take the novel coronavirus seriously after the announcement. He added that the virus is 'very real and very contagious.' The couple has also begun working with state and local health departments on contact tracing.

Ralph Northam becomes at least the third active governor in the United States to develop COVID-19. Public officials of both major U.S. parties have tested positive in several instances since the start of 2020. Ironically, many of them have also been physicians by trade. Including Northam, a pediatric neurologist.

It's most likely a coincidence. And perhaps an indicator of how many physicians go into politics.

Ralph Northam was elected governor in 2017

After high school, Northam graduated from the Virginia Military Institute and Eastern Virginia Medical School. He then entered the United States Army, serving in the Medical Corps.

Northam served during the Gulf War and ultimately retired as a major. After leaving the Army, he joined the staff of the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 2007, Northam was elected to the Senate of Virginia from the 6th District. He was re-elected to his seat in 2011. In 2013, Northam was elected as Virginia's lieutenant governor. He had defeated former Obama administration official Aneesh Chopra in the primary.

Four years later, Northam defeated former U.S. Representative Tom Perriello in the gubernatorial primary. Northam then went on to win the general election and become the new governor.