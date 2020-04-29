Celebrations of every kind have been placed on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to protect those most vulnerable. Former Congressman Ruben Kihuen chose to celebrate his 40th birthday by serving the Las Vegas community, distributing food to those who were most in need.

Ruben Kihuen has been quietly serving Las Vegas as a private citizen

After losing a close race for a seat on the Las Vegas City Council, in 2019, Ruben Kihuen has been keeping a low profile - away from the limelight of the media.

His presence at the TCMI Church food distribution site had not been previously announced [VIDEO]. The local Las Vegas media were not present to capture Kihuen arriving at the location at 5:30 AM and staying until he served a total of 1,200 families. This was not a photo opportunity for Ruben Kihuen. His work was the quiet effort of a man committed to helping his community, regardless of his status as an elected official. Kihuen briefly mentioned the experience, saying, "Public service is and always will be my driving force.

However, serving today, during such trying times for our community and our world, was especially meaningful to me." Kihuen continued to share reasons he felt gratitude. He mentioned his family and how he was grateful that both of his parents were healthy and for the close relationship he shares with his siblings. He also talked about his friends and his life away from politics.

Ruben Kihuen donated $40,000 to charity on 40th Birthday

As the saying goes, it is better to give than to receive, and that is a statement Ruben Kihuen chooses to live by. While it has not been publicized elsewhere, Blasting News has received exclusive information, from sources close to Kihuen, that the former congressman donated $40,000 of his remaining campaign funds to charity on his 40th birthday.

These organizations have long been supported by Ruben Kihuen. As Kihuen no longer holds political office in Nevada state law allows him to disperse his campaign funds to charity. In total, four organizations received a substantial donation from the former United States Representative:

$20,000 to the Culinary Union Worker's Relief Fund

$10,000 to the Safe Nest Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence

$5,000 to the Three Square Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Fund

$5,000 to the United Way COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Message of hope and love sent by Ruben Kihuen

Ruben Kihuen did not mention any of his charitable contributions on social media but, instead, reflected on his life by sending a message of love, hope, and unity.

He wrote about "glorious victories" and "painful losses" while bringing everything back to "unconditional love." Kihuen was the first Hispanic ever elected the United States House of Representatives for Nevada. He was born in Mexico and his family immigrated to the United States in 1988 when he was only 8-years-old. Kihuen wrote of the levels of success he achieved in the United States that would have only been a dream in his birth country of Mexico. The former Congressman closed his statement saying, "I know we’re all going through some trying times right now, but know that things will get better.

They always do. We will come out of this stronger and better." There is no telling what is next for the former Democratic superstar as he is keeping a tight lid on what his future plans may be. However, it is clear that Ruben Kihuen will continue to serve the Las Vegas community simply because he believes in serving his community. That's a great message every one of any political affiliation can support which is certainly something in short supply during these very trying times.