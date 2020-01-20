In the last few years, many in the United States have wanted a reevaluation of its history. In particular, ties to slavery and the Confederacy. Arguments have been made about what could be considering glorifying racism. Other arguments have included ones about what could be considered erasing history.

In Tennessee, there has long been a controversial law in place. It forces the sitting governor to 'honor' the state's Confederate past. Current Governor Bill Lee is not a supporter of this law. And he's trying to make some changes.

Introducing legislation to change the law

According to Tennessee law, sitting governors have to sign a number of proclamations over a year. Among the required proclamations are ones designating special observance days involving the Confederacy.

Long-observed days in Tennesse include Robert E. Lee Day, Confederate Decoration Day, and Nathan Bedford Forrest Day. According to ABC, Governor Lee received harsh criticism for sign the proclamation for Nathan Bedford Forrest Day last year. And, as reported by WVLT, he announced he would be trying to change the law soon after.

Two days before the traditional Robert E. Lee Day, January 19, the governor's office made the announcement. The legislation was in the works.

Lee has had his own criticism for the law requiring such proclamations. He openly stated his dislike for signing the Nathan Bedford Forrest proclamation. Lee has also said his job is to enforce Tennessee's laws. But that he wants people to know where his 'heart is on this issue.'

A Republican, Bill Lee, was elected governor in 2018.

A native of Franklin, Tennesse, he is a graduate of Auburn University in Alabama. Before becoming governor, he was CEO, president, and chairman of a construction company. He was also a trustee of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Robert E. Lee and Nathan Bedford Forrest were both Confederate generals

Robert E. Lee was the son of one of America's Founding Fathers. He is arguably one of the most confusing figures in American history.

He was opposed to slavery, secession, and the creation of the Confederacy. But an apparent sense of obligation drove him to become the Confederacy's top general. All of Lee's sons also became high-ranking officers in the Confederate Army. After the Civil War, one of them was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Confederate lieutenant general. He eventually became a prominent member of the Klu Klux Klan and was its first grand wizard.

One of his great-grandchildren was a U.S. Army Air Forces brigadier general during World War II. He would be killed in action while serving in Germany.