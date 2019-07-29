The latest incident of Gun Violence in the United States is from California. It happened at a food festival and left three dead with 15 injured. The police killed the gunman who used a rifle to commit the killings. He entered the venue of the Gilroy garlic festival through a fence by cutting it. That way he evaded the tight security cordon that included metal detectors. The police have revealed this.

They doubt the involvement of another person. That is what Gilroy police chief said to a section of the media during a press conference. The authorities have not disclosed the identity of the suspects or the victims. There is also no clarity on the motive.

The Guardian elaborates on the festival. It began in 1979 and it is all about garlic, which is the celebrated crop of the region. Everything in the festival revolves around it with garlic-inspired food, and drink. There are also live entertainment and cooking competitions.

Many describe it as “the world’s greatest summer food festival.”

At least four people, including the suspect, have died, and at least 15 have been injured after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday, says police chief https://t.co/WGMjpfyXpP pic.twitter.com/fPdHVJXk9h — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2019

The shooting began all of a sudden

The venue was crowded and festival-goers were still arriving to enjoy the Gilroy garlic festival. There was the smell of garlic all over the place.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Donald Trump

There was garlic ice cream for the kids and the women danced to live music. Others lost no time in tasting various preparations. On such occasions, people let down their hair and relax. No one expects some gunman to shoot for no rhyme or reason. It was a festive mood when the shooting began and everyone ran for cover. They scattered in all directions. Obviously, there was panic because Christmas Hill Park does not allow weapons.

Those on security duty carry out checks on all bags upon arrival. Hence, a man with a gun at the venue was most unexpected.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Officials with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center say they received at least five victims from the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, including two major trauma victims. Scene is still active, police say. Live coverage: https://t.co/cCH2YmhE1D — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 29, 2019

The Guardian adds about Jack van Breen, the singer of the band Tin Man.

He provided some details of the suspect and mentioned that he had what resembled an assault rifle. The office of the governor of California was monitoring the situation closely. President Donald Trump was also aware of it. He encouraged people to “be careful and safe!”

Gunman kills innocents at a food festival

According to NBC News, the Gilroy garlic festival is a three-day food fair with products that feature garlic.

There is also live entertainment. It is considered to be one of the largest food festivals in the United States. This year, it was near the end of its third and final day when the shooting began at about 5:41 p.m. Officials of the police have confirmed the death of three. One of them was a six-year-old boy. He had come with his mother and grandmother who suffered injuries. Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said that the suspect was shooting at random and investigators are trying to establish his possible motive. He also added - "It's sort of a nightmare you hope you never have to live in reality." California has witnessed incidents of gun violence in the past.