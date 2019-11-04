The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has released a statement saying that it's highly unlikely that Disney will make another Star Wars or Marvel level acquisition before he leaves his job after 16 years in 2021. Under Iger, Disney acquired animation giant Pixar in 2006, Marvel Entertainment in 2009 and Lucasfilm in 2012. Most recently, Disney and Iger successfully negotiated the purchase of 21st Century Fox for $71.3.

With Disney getting ready to launch Disney+, Iger says the company is not looking for another major purchase until after 2022. Iger said that Disney is still absorbing the acquisition of Fox, and with him not having much time left as CEO, it's unlikely that another massive one occurs, according to ABC News.

Iger was directly asked if the company is considering any new purchases, but Iger said No. Iger said Disney made the acquisitions because all four deals arrived at very opportunistic times.

Disney started out investing in high-quality entertainment. Iger said the company also aimed to use technology to make their products better, so they looked into investing more in that area. This led to their buying of Pixar, a high-quality brand that fit into their corporate vision. They then turned their focus onto Marvel and then LucasFilm. Both of these companies had high-quality entertainment with great storytelling.

Disney execs originally against the purchase of Marvel

Bob Iger said that he did not have plans to buy Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars when he first took over as CEO, but that the company was looking at what they wanted to accomplish, and so Pixar helped them, and then later Marvel and Star Wars. Iger received some pushback when he was first interested in purchasing Marvel. Some Disney executives believe the company may tarnish the Disney brand.

Iger knew that this kind of acquisition was needed in today's evolving media industry. The media landscape is shaped by content, and people love to consume that content, whether its movies, television shows or sporting events. Owning and controlling a large amount of it stands tall among a sea of competitors. Disney wanted to get content that is so valuable and loved by consumers, that they would buy it any way possible.

Latest Disney buyouts can turn into massive financial gains

If properly taken care of, these brands can be turned into merchandise, and plugged into other projects across Disney's theme parks and other businesses. With regards to Pixar, Marvel and 'Star Wars', the stories have traveled across global markets and businesses. These stories are "evergeen" told throughout the '70s, '80s, '90s, and even the '30s.

Disney is set to release their streaming service Disney+ Nov. 12.