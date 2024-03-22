The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer. In a video recorded in the gardens of Windsor Castle, Prince William's wife said her condition had been discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery on January 16.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said the 42-year-old Kate at the beginning of the video.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” added the princess, referring to her three children.

Also in the footage, Kate said that she is “well and getting stronger every day”, thanking her husband, with whom she will celebrate 13 years of marriage next month, for being a “great source of comfort and reassurance.”

The Princess of Wales concluded her message by asking the public and the press to give her family space and privacy while she completes her treatment.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope,” she concluded.

Rumors and speculation

Kate has been absent from public life in recent months, leading to a series of rumors, speculations and conspiracy theories about her health.

The rumors increased even more after the Princess of Wales admitted to posting a doctored photo of herself with her children on March 10.

The princess, however, is not the only member of the British Royal Family to announce that she has been ill recently. At the beginning of February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer, without giving further details of the illness. Weeks earlier, the 75-year-old monarch had undergone prostate surgery.