Maxime Bernier was, at one point, one of the most powerful politicians in Canada. Even widely thought by many as the favorite to become the head of the Conservative Party of Canada. But he would be unsuccessful in that pursuit.

Bernier's career since then has become something of an odyssey. He began to alarm many in the Conservative Party and beyond with his comments on racial matters. He would eventually leave the party and create a new one –the far-right People's Party of Canada. Bernier has not particularly thrived politically since then. He lost his seat in the Canadian House of Commons.

After two failed tries at a Parliamentary return, he now seems poised to go for a third attempt.

Expected to run in Manitoba

Maxime Bernier is to run in an upcoming by-election in Manitoba, the CBC and Global News report. The race in question is being held for the riding of Portage-Lisgar, located in the province's southern region.

The seat has been vacated due to the retirement of Candice Bergen. Bergen had been a member of the Cabinet along with Bernier under Prime Minister Stephen Harper. She later briefly served as the Conservative Party leader and the leader of the Official Opposition in the House.

Bernier made a play at becoming the Conservative leader himself in 2017. For much of the campaign, polling showed Bernier as the leader in the race.

He even finished in first place in the first 12 rounds of voting. But he failed to reach the decisive amount necessary to be victorious. The final round of voting pitted him in a one-on-one match-up with former House of Commons Speaker Andrew Scheer. Scheer would prevail over Bernier in what would be labeled a "major upset."

Scheer initially appointed Bernier to his Shadow Cabinet.

But several subsequent events would cause friction between the two. Following a dispute about a book release, Scheer dismissed him from the Cabinet. Shortly after, Bernier began making incendiary comments questioning the value of ethnic diversity, drawing further criticism.

Bernier quickly declared that he was leaving the Conservative Party and forming the People's Party.

The party falls on the right wing of the political spectrum. Including promoting isolationism and unfounded claims downplaying the effects of climate change.

Under his new party banner, Bernier was defeated in his 2019 Parliamentary re-election bid. He was losing to former Conservative Saint-Elzear, Quebec Mayor Richard Lehoux by a significant margin.

Had been an MP since 2006

Maxime Bernier was elected to the House of Commons from the riding of Beauce, located in the Quebec City region. His father, Gilles, had served for several years in the House from the riding. First as a member of the Progressive Conservative Party and later as an Independent.

The elder Bernier was eventually appointed as the Canadian ambassador to Haiti by Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

New Prime Minister Stephen Harper quickly appointed Bernier as minister of industry and registrar general of Canada. The following year, he began a brief tenure as minister of foreign affairs. Though Bernier was well-liked among foreign dignitaries, his time in the role would be tumultuous. He was often at odds with Harper and other Cabinet members. Additionally, he also failed to keep confidential documents secure.

In 2008, Bernier was moved to the backbenches. But he would be named as chairman of the National Defence Select Committee the following year. In 2011, he returned to the Cabinet as the minister for small business and trade.

Agriculture would also later be added to Bernier's portfolio. He remained in the role until the Conservatives came up short in the 2015 federal election.

As leader of the People's Party, Bernier was a candidate for the House in 2020 in Ontario. It was in the Toronto riding of York Centre. Liberal candidate Ya'ara Saks would score the win, while Bernier would finish in a distant fourth place. He later ran again in his former riding in 2021, losing to Lehoux in a decisive fashion.

He was a successful football player in his youth

Maxime Bernier is a native of Saint George, Quebec. He would go on to attend what is now Cegep Beauce-Appalaches. There was a member of the school's football team, playing the position of linebacker.

Bernier was a member of the 1980 provincial championship team.

Eventually, Bernier received a bachelor's degree in commerce from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). Followed later by an additional degree from the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law.