Kostas Karamanlis is a former prime minister of Greece as well as the leader of the center-right political party Nea Dimokratia ('New Democracy'). The party was founded by his uncle, Konstantinos.

Karamanlis has continued to serve in the Hellenic Parliament. Even after his time as prime minister and party leader had come to a conclusion. He was originally elected an MP from the electoral constituency of Thessaloniki A, located in the Central Macedonia region. More recently, Karamanlis has been representing Larissa. But, it seems that he is now ready to call it a day.

Says he will not run for re-election to the Hellenic Parliament

Kostas Karamanlis will not stand as candidate for re-election. The next federal Parliamentary election in Greece is slated to be held later this year. Saying that he decided it was time to end his Parliamentary journey.

Current New Democracy Leader and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quick to praise Karamanlis. Although the two had notably butted heads in the recent past. Mitsotakis thanked Karamanlis "for his long-term contribution to the party and the country." For his part, Karamanlis, reiterated his support for New Democracy.

Karamanlis was first elected to the legislature in 1989. He rose to become his party's leader in 1997.

Which in turn effectively made him the leader of the Official Opposition. In 2004, he led New Democracy to victory in that year's election and became the new prime minister. Shortly after, Greece hosted the Summer Olympics. For a time, he also held the role of minister of culture.

Karamanlis and New Democracy scored another victory in the 2007 Parliamentary election.

But the 2009 round of voting would be something of a different matter. Karamanlis briefly stayed on as party leader afterward. Once again also serving as the Official Opposition leader as well. He was eventually succeeded in both roles by future Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

In addition, Karamanlis has been active in European politics.

From 1999 to 2006, he was a vice president of the European People's Party.

Studied in the United States

Konstantinos Karamanlis, Kostas' uncle, is arguably the most iconic Greek politician of the 20th Century. Konstantinos served two separate terms as president of Greece and on four occasions as prime minister.

After his Greek education, Kostas entered The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the U.S., culminating in a doctorate and a master's degree. He would also become a noted historian.

Karamanlis has been married to Natasa Pazaiti since 1998. They have two children.