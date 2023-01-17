Jim Molan was a high-profile member of the Australian Defence Force. He would rise to the rank of major general in the Australian Army. Along the way, he would become a recipient of some the highest honors Australia has to bestow.

Following the conclusion of his military career, Molan would go into politics. Including serving in his country's Parliament as a member of the Senate with the Liberal Party. There he served in the delegation from New South Wales. While a senator, Molan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Passed away on January 16, 2023

Jim Molan has died, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. According to the Brisbane Times, he was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Statements of mourning have been issued by politicians on both sides of Australia's political spectrum. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party called Molan "a man of principle and a politician of conviction." Others in the Labor Party paying tribute include Penny Wong. The foreign affairs minister and leader of the Senate praised Molan's dedicated service, even through illness. Among the Liberals, memorials have included those from former Prime Ministers Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison.

As well as sitting Party and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

After retiring from the Army, Molan was appointed to participate in the controversial Operation Sovereign Borders. Which included the implementation of stricter immigration policies. The operation has been both credited for saving lives and criticized as being inhumane.

Later, he served in a brief stint as an adviser to then-Defence Minister David Johnston.

Became a senator via an unconventional path

In 2016, Jim Molan initially lost in his first Senate campaign. Incumbent Senator Fiona Nash of the National Party had won another term. At the time, Nash was the party's deputy leader and a member of the Liberal Prime Minister Turnbull's Cabinet.

However, the following year Australia began going through what's become known as the "Parliamentary eligibility crisis." In which several MPs were found to have been ineligible for election by the High Court of Australia. Among them would be Fiona Nash. As a result, the court ruled that Molan should hold the seat instead.

Molan was essentially not nominated for re-election by his party for the 2019 federal election. He would subsequently launch an Independent campaign. A move that caused such a stir, it threatened the longstanding coalition between the Liberals and the National Party. The Liberal-National Coalition would survive the incident, and Molan's campaign would not be successful. But, as it would turn out, his time as a senator was not done yet.

Later in 2019, New South Wales Senator Arthur Sinodinos resigned in preparation to become Australia's ambassador to the United States. The state's chapter of the Liberal Party selected Molan to succeed him. He would win the seat in his own right in 2022 and remained a member of the Senate until his death.

The state party chapter is expected to choose a successor at a later date.

Was a graduate of Duntroon

Jim Molan graduated from the Royal Military College, Duntroon. Considered to be Australia's equivalent to the United States Military Academy or the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Afterward, he was assigned to the Royal Australian Infantry Corps.

During the course of his career, Molan would hold several commands.

Including the Royal Australian Regiment's 6th Battalion, the 1st Brigade, the 1st Division and the Australian Defence College.

Eventually, he was deployed to serve in the Iraq War. He was tapped as the chief of operations of the new Multi-National Force – Iraq Headquarters. Later, Molan was assigned as an adviser to the vice chief of the Defence Force.

Molan was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and was named an officer of the Order of Australia. Other decorations he would receive include the Legion of Merit of the United States.

Was a native of the Melbourne region

Jim Molan was born in East Melbourne in the State of Victoria. He would later receive a bachelor's degree from the University of New South Wales.

Followed by another from the University of Queensland.

He married his wife, Anne, in 1972. They would have four children, including Erin Molan. Erin Molan has been a prominent sports journalist in Australia. She has hosted television programs on Sky News Australia and Nine Network. Along with doing radio work for 2Day FM and in print for The Daily Telegraph.