Mike Gallagher is a current member of the United States House of Representatives. He holds a seat from the 8th District of Wisconsin, which includes Green Bay. Gallagher is a member of the Republican Party, generally associated with its moderate wing.

At present, Gallagher's Committee assignments include sitting on the House Armed Forces Committee. Of which he's the ranking member of its Subcommittee on Military Personnel. Gallagher is also a current member of the House Committees on Intelligence and on Transportation and Infrastructure. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, speakership election pending, plans to launch a new House Select Committee.

Gallagher to head China Select Committee

Mike Gallagher has been named chairman of the forthcoming United States House Select Committee on China, reports Reuters. According to McCarthy, the Committee will "fight against the Chinese Communist Party's cyber, trade, and military threats against America."

For his part, Gallagher offered other details about what the Committee would focus on under his watch. Spotlighting American intellectual property, human rights violations, COVID-19 origins, and threats to Taiwan.

Gallagher is a former intelligence officer in the United States Marine Corps. He received master's degrees in Strategic Intelligence and Security Studies from the National Intelligence University and Georgetown University.

Gallagher also holds a third master's degree and a doctorate from Georgetown and a bachelor's degree from Princeton University. He also underwent further intelligence studies with the RAND Corporation.

Gallagher reached the rank of captain in the Marine Corps. He would be deployed to serve in the Iraq War. He served under General (and future Central Intelligence Agency Director) David Petraeus with the United States Central Command.

Though to be a possible future Senate candidate

Mike Gallagher is a native of Green Bay. He would graduate as class valedictorian from Mater Dei High School located in Santa Ana, California; near Los Angeles. Eventually, he joined the staff of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Gallagher himself has been discussed as a potential candidate for one of Wisconsin's U.S.

Senate seats. Additionally, he was an advisor for then-Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's Presidential campaign during the 2016 cycle.

Gallagher was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016, notes The Hill. Incumbent Reid Ribble, a fellow moderate Republican, was not running for re-election. Gallagher was won re-election three times subsequently.

Mike Gallagher is married to actress Anne Horak Gallagher. They have two daughters.