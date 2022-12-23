For several years, Tom Marino was a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives from Pennsylvania. For most of that time, he represented the commonwealth's 10th District. A redistricting moved him to the 12th District at the end of his Congressional career.

Marino was one of the first members of Congress to make a particularly controversial decision in 2016. That being to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States in that year's Republican primary. Later, it even looked like Marino would become a member of Trump's administration.

A few years – and many, many Trump-centered scandals later – Marino has different views about the now-former president.

Says he thinks 'the Republican Party has to do whatever it can to get away from Trump'

Tom Marino has become a decidedly anti-Trump Republican, indicate Yahoo and WMFZ-TV. After being defeated for re-election in 2020, Trump has announced another presidential campaign for 2024. In the past, Marino loudly and proudly declared his support for him. This time, he says he will not support Trump. In fact, he intends to actively campaign against him. Marino added: "Our country deserves a person who is mature, respects others and is honest to lead our nation."

The former congressman didn't seem interested in mincing words about the candidate he'd once preferred.

He shared many of his thoughts in a letter he recently made public, in which he compared Trump to a childish bully. Also stating that the ex-president "severely lacks character and integrity."

At least a couple portions of the letter seem to reference Trump's role in the 2022 Pennsylvania gubernatorial election. In the Republican primary, he endorsed State Senator Doug Mastriano.

Mastriano has famously supported unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and has ties to white supremacy organizations. Making Trump's endorse even more eyebrow-raising was that the primary field included former U.S. Representative Lou Barletta. Like Marino, Barletta had been an early and staunch supporter of Donald Trump in the past.

Mastriano won the primary, but was later thrashed in the general election by Democratic State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Marino let his displeasure about Trump's endorsement be known. And he seemed to refer to it again in his letter. Saying that the former White House occupant "has no idea what loyalty means." And that he "has thrown several people that were close to him under the bus."

Nearly became Trump's 'drug czar'

At one point while president, Trump nominated Tom Marino for a top post in his administration. Marino would've become the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. The position has been colloquially termed as the 'drug czar' by many.

The position requires confirmation from the United States Senate for approval.

Scrutiny quickly fell on Marino's role in the crafting of a 2016 pharmaceutical bill. The bill has since then been believed to have severely hindered the DEA's ability to combat the opioid crisis.

The opposition to Marino's nomination was led by West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. Eventually leading to Marino withdrawing his name from consideration for the job. Trump's deputy chief of staff, James W. Caroll, was confirmed as director in 2018.

Resigned from the U.S. House amidst health problems

Tom Marino was first elected to the House in 2010, handily defeating the Democratic incumbent. He would win another four races for a seat in Congress. Along the way, becoming a prominent member of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

But Marino has also had multiple significant problems with his kidneys, including more than one cancer diagnosis. Leaving him with less than one full kidney. In 2019, further kidney-related issues made him choose to resign from Congress.

Marino is a native of Williamsport in central Pennsylvania. He would attend what is now the Pennsylvania College of Technology, followed by Lycoming College. Later, he received a law degree from Penn State.

In 1992, Marino became district attorney of Lycoming County, Pennsylvania. Ten years later, he was appointed U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by President George W. Bush.