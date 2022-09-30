Don Bacon is a member of the United States House of Representatives from Nebraska. He holds a seat from the state's 2nd District, which is based in Omaha. Previously, Bacon was a career officer in the United States Air Force.

Widely regarded as a moderate, Bacon is a member of the Republican Party. He is up for re-election in 2022. As indicated by The Hill, the race in Nebraska's 2nd District is a hotly contested one. It could go either way. And now a serious health issue for Bacon may have just added a new wrinkle to the campaign.

Had to undergo emergency surgery

Don Bacon was rushed into surgery on September 28. He had reportedly begun feeling ill that day, with abdominal pain that grew more intense as time went on. Eventually, leading him to seek help at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Bacon was diagnosed with appendicitis. Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix caused by a blockage. An appendectomy, the removing of the appendix, is often called for in such a situation. If an appendix swells to the point of rupture, it can quickly become fatal.

In Bacon's case, the surgery was apparently a success. He was reportedly expected to be discharged sometime on September 29. A statement was released in which Bacon expressed his gratitude to the Walter Reed team for their care.

Bacon's general election opponent is Democratic State Senator Tony Vargas. According to Nebraska Public Media/PBS, Vargas has offered his support to Bacon in his recovery process. Saying he was praying for a speedy recovery and glad that the surgery was successful. Earlier this year, Bacon won the Republican primary in his re-election bid in landslide fashion.

Don Bacon was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016. He narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Brad Ashford in the general election. Ashford passed away in April due to brain cancer. Bacon has been re-elected twice since his initial victory. Prior to running for office himself, he had been a staffer for U.S.

Representative Jeff Fortenberry. In earlier years, Bacon was also an intern for Illinois U.S. Representative Edward Rell Madigan. Madigan later became United States secretary of agriculture under President George H.W. Bush.

Is a retired U.S. Air Force general

Don Bacon is a native of Momence in eastern Illinois. He would graduate from what is now Grace Christian Academy in nearby Kankakee. Afterward, he attended Northern Illinois University, where he was a member of the Air Force ROTC program.

After receiving his officer's commission, Bacon's assignments included being stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. He was later deployed to serve in the Iraq War and assigned to The Pentagon. Bacon retired from the Air Force holding the rank of brigadier general. His military decorations include the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal.