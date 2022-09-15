Mike Pompeo was the second United States secretary of state under President Donald Trump. Like much else during the Trump administration, Pompeo's tenure as secretary of state included tumult and controversy.

After Trump lost his re-election bid, Pompeo once again became a private citizen. But he has frequently commented on current American political goings-on. And it hasn't been particularly secret that he hopes to get back into politics in a more official capacity. Including having an eye on the highest elected office America has to offer.

Is formally gearing up for a Presidential run

Mike Pompeo is making concrete steps toward running for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination, reports Politico. There had been speculation for years that Pompeo would eventually try to make a go for the White House. But now Pompeo himself has confirmed that he has assembled a campaign team for the 2024 election cycle.

According to Yahoo, he was speaking at a fundraising event for veterans. He told the room that he had staff based in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The three states that have traditionally voted first in the Presidential primary process. "We are doing the things one would do to get ready," Pompeo elaborated.

Before being appointed secretary of state, Pompeo was the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the Trump administration.

In 2018 tensions between Trump and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reached a boiling point. Ultimately resulting in the dismissal of Tillerson from the role and Pompeo taking over in his stead.

Pompeo's first political office was as a member of the United States House of Representatives. He was first elected to the House from Kansas' Wichita-based 4th District in 2010.

Republican incumbent Todd Tiahrt was not running for another House term. Instead unsuccessfully seeking the Republican nod for a United States Senate seat. Pompeo would be re-elected to the House three times.

Pompeo himself also considered making a run for a U.S. Senate seat at one point during the 2020 election cycle. Longtime Kansas Republican incumbent and sitting Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee Chairman Pat Roberts was retiring.

Mike Pompeo apparently seriously contemplated stepping down as secretary of state to run for the seat that Roberts was vacating. Eventually, he opted not to. U.S. Representative Roger Marshall, another Republican, would emerge victorious in the contest to succeed Roberts.

Is a native of California

A great-grandson of Italitan immigrants, Mike Pompeo was born in Orange in southern California. He later graduated from Los Amigos High School in nearby Fountain Valley. Afterward, he graduated first in his class from the United States Military Academy.

As part of his ensuing career in the United States Army, Pompeo was stationed in West Germany. He would be assigned to the 7th Cavalry Regiment of the 4th Infantry Division.

Pompeo eventually retired from the Army holding the rank of captain.

After the conclusion of his military career, Pompeo obtained a degree from Harvard Law School. Shortly after, he was hired by the law firm Williams & Connolly. Later, Pompeo became involved with manufacturers of aircraft parts and oilfield equipment.