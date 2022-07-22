The world of news is complex – and false stories and images are often widely shared on social media. Blasting News’s editorial team spots the most popular hoaxes and misleading information every week to help you discern truth from falsehood. Here are some of the most shared false claims of this week, of which none are legit.

World

Viral image showing Antarctica seen from space was digitally created

False claim: Social media users around the world have shared an alleged picture of the Antarctic continent taken from space. “Antarctica seen from space,” reads the captions of the posts accompanied by an image of an icy surface against a deep blue ocean.

Truth:

A reverse image search shows that the image was originally posted on Nasa's website in February 2007.

According to NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio, the image was digitally created from a series of satellite images.

Antarctica seen from space! pic.twitter.com/V0AD2LpfiL — حيدرة Space 8K (@uhd2020) July 16, 2022

USA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not fake her arrest outside the Supreme Court

False claim: Social media users in the United States have shared the claim that New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez allegedly had staged her arrest during a demonstration for abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court on July 19, 2022.

Truth:

According to reports from the Capitol Police, Ocasio-Cortez and 16 other Democratic lawmakers were arrested on July 19 in front of the Supreme Court for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” after the protesters continued blocking a street despite warnings from the police.

Ocasio-Cortez and Congresswoman and party colleague Ilhan Omar posted photos of their arrest paperwork to their Instagram stories, indicating that they had been ordered to pay $50 fines each.

Spain

It is false that video shows helicopter starting wildfires

False claim: Social media users in Spain have shared a video that shows a helicopter setting fire to some stretches of forest.

According to the caption of the posts, the images are proof of what is causing the wildfires that have been ravaging the country during this summer season.

Truth:

A reverse image search shows that the video shared on social media was originally posted in August 2020 by Facebook user Fireman 323.

The post states that the clip shows the application by firefighters of a controlled burning technique using helicopters called helitorch.

Although the Fireman 323 account does not specify the location where the video was shot, the date of the posting matches with a series of wildfires recorded that year in California, a state that uses the helitorch technique.

Brazil

Video does not show piles of cash in Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's home

False claim: Social media users in Brazil have shared a video showing piles of banknotes, alongside the claim that the fortune was allegedly seized by police at the home of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Truth:

A reverse image search shows that the piles of money that appear in the video are actually an artwork by Spanish artist Alejandro Monge.

In a post on his Instagram account, Monge claims that the work is a sculpture and that the banknotes were hand-painted.

Asia

The Pakistani prime minister did not resign and call for new elections

False claim: Social media users in Pakistan have shared a video of the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside the claim that he has allegedly announced his resignation and called for new elections.

Truth:

A reverse image search shows that the clip shared on social media was originally published by state broadcaster PTV News on May 27, 2022.

In the recording, Sharif addresses the nation after becoming prime minister.

The video shows Sharif criticising former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted following a no-confidence vote in April.

At no point in the video does Sharif talk about resigning or a new general election.

Africa

Vladimir Putin is not in South Africa for a summit

False claim: Amid the war in Ukraine, social media users in South Africa have shared the claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in the country in recent days to attend a summit. The posts are accompanied by an excerpt from a television broadcast showing the Russian leader's arrival in South Africa.

Truth:

A reverse image search shows that the video shared on social media comes from a news broadcast by South African TV network SABC.

According to the report, available on the broadcaster's YouTube account, the clip shows Putin arriving in South Africa to attend the 10th BRICS summit, held in Johannesburg in July 2018.