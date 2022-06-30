John Horgan is a popular figure in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The CBC notes Horgan as being a pragmatic moderate. He's also a longtime member of the British Columbia Legislative Assembly.

Horgan would rise to become the leader of the British Columbia New Democratic Party and, eventually, the province's premier. Last year, he was diagnosed with throat cancer. It was the second time he had been diagnosed with cancer. It followed an earlier bout with bladder cancer. The Vancouver Sun indicates that Horgan is now cancer-free, but fighting the disease has taken a toll.

Stepping down as premier and party leader

John Horgan is leaving behind the roles of British Columbia premier and provincial NDP leader. He does intend to continue in both roles until a successor as NDP leader is chosen. The new party leader would also effectively become the new premier of British Columbia. Horgan's expected to continue as a British Columbia Legislative Assembly member until the next provincial election.

At present, a new leader would, in theory, be in place by this fall. The next British Columbia general election isn't scheduled until 2024, although one could be called for early.

Horgan underwent radiation therapy last year into early this year. Since then, he's reportedly had "flagging" energy levels.

In his resignation announcement, Horgan said he and his wife concluded he couldn't commit to serving six more years. Adding that they "felt it was time that I pass things on to another generation."

Perhaps especially given the context, many good wishes have come in for Horgan. Coming from political allies and rivals alike. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he "always appreciated" working with Horgan and wished him the best.

Provincial Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon said Horgan loves the province and is committed to "making it a better place." Andrew Weaver, former Green Party of British Columbia leader, had many kind words for Horgan. "He's ethical, he's full of integrity, and he is honest," Weaver said in part.

Potential candidates to succeed Horgan include numerous members of his current Cabinet.

Former Olympic athlete Ravi Kahlon is among them. Other potential candidates include Attorney General David Eby, Finance Minister Selina Robinson, and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Has been the premier since 2017

John Horgan is a native of Victoria, British Columbia. When Horgan was less than two years old, his father passed away. He would eventually graduate from Trent University located in Peterborough, Ontario, and the University of Sydney in Australia.

Horgan would work in many government roles in British Columbia over time. Including as a staffer for federal Members of Parliament James Manly and Lynn Hunter, as well as British Columbia Cabinet member David Zirnhelt. In 1999, he was named chief of staff for Premier Dan Miller.

Horgan was first elected to the province's Legislative Assembly in 2005. Initially, he represented the riding of Malahat-Juan de Fuca. It would later be changed to Juan de Fuca, followed by Langford-Juan de Fuca.

In 2011, John Horgan first ran, to no avail, for the leadership of the British Columbia New Democratic Party. The second try in 2014, on the other hand, would be a success. His becoming party leader also made him, at the time, the leader of the opposition.

Three years later was the following British Columbia general election. The NDP would finish in second place, but the party would broker a confidence and supply arrangement with the Green Party. The move put the NDP in the driver's seat in the province and made John Horgan its new premier. In 2020, Horgan led his party to an outright victory in that year's general election.