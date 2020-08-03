Politics in Kosovo are often in a tenuous state. Several countries in the world don't even acknowledge it as its own country. But recent times may be considered particularly tumultuous.

President Hashim Thaci has been indicted on crimes against humanity, among other charges. And there's COVID-19. Like pretty much every other place on Earth, it has impacted everyday life in Kosovo. It's also had a direct effect on the operations of government in more than one way.

Hoti reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

New Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has reportedly caught the novel Coronavirus. Hoti is the latest head of government to publicly announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Many other world leaders have fallen into the same category, including multiple heads of state.

So far, Hoti's symptoms have apparently not been severe. According to Politico, the most noticeable has apparently been 'a very mild cough.' He is expected to be in quarantine for at least the next two weeks. The Hill reports that he will continue to fulfill his duties as the prime minister from his home.

Hoti had just entered his third calendar month in the role of Kosovo's prime minister. He's a member of center-right party Lidhja Demokratike e Kosoves, or the Democratic League of Kosovo. The novel coronavirus is the reason got the job.

Hoti's predecessor was Albin Kurti of the social democratic nationalist party Vetevendosje ('Self-determination').

Kurti's interior minister had been Agim Veliu, a member of Hoti's party. Kurti took issue with Veliu declaring a state of emergency over COVID-19 and fired him. This prompted the Kosovo Assembly to vote in favor of a no-confidence motion against him, removing him from office. Hoti was chosen as his replacement.

Previously, Hoti was Kurti's first deputy prime minister for a brief time.

Has a background in economics and education

Avdullah Hoti studied economics at the original University of Pristina. He later received a master's degree and a doctorate in economics from Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom.

Hoti eventually became a faculty member at various institutions, including the new University of Pristina.

In 2006, he became the senior adviser to Kosovo's minister of education, science, and technology. He also joined the Democratic League's, General Council. Over the years, he would continue to rise in the Democratic League's ranks. From 2010 to 2013, he was the deputy mayor of Pristina, Kosovo's capital and most populous city.

Hoti was elected to the Kosovo Assembly in 2014. By 2017, he was the leader of the Democratic League's parliamentary group. Before that, he'd been the minister of finance under Prime Minister Isa Mustafa.