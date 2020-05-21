Emmanuel Macron has been the president of France since 2017. By extension, this also makes him a co-prince of Andorra. That is a much smaller country located on the border between France and Spain. In theory, he would be up for re-election in 2022.

Macron hasn't officially announced that he is running for re-election. Should he run, he would almost certainly be the choice of the La Republique En Marche! party. Macron founded the party. In English, the name roughly translates to "The Republic On the Movie." But Macron's re-election prospects, and the party, seem to have taken a recent hit.

Defection cost En Marche! its majority in the National Assembly

Several French National Assembly members have formed a new parliamentary group. It's called Ecologie Democratie Solidarite (Ecology Democracy Solidarity). According to The Washington Post, it intends to focus on ecological issues.

The bulk of the new group's members previously belonged to La Republique En Marche!, as indicated by Euronews. However, perhaps the most high-profile members of EDS did not come from Macron's party. That being Delphine Batho. Batho was France's minister of ecology under Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. She is a former Parti Socialiste (Socialist Party) member. More recently, she has been associated with Generation Ecologiess, also known as Ecology Generation.

Whatever the party affiliations may previously have been, En Marche! has lost its majority in the National Assembly. It maintains a plurality of seats, but it no longer commands the control that it once did.

Macron has been noted as taking aggressive steps in dealing with environmental and ecological concerns.

But some feel that he hasn't been aggressive enough. This appears to include Nicolas Hulot. Hulot took over as the ecology minister very soon into Macron's tenure as president. But the next year, in a high-profile move, he resigned his from his position. The resignation came after what Hulot called an "accumulation of disappointments."

France has a unique political system

France has both a president and prime minister, which in and of itself is not that unusual in global politics.

The president sits atop the political pyramid and appoints the prime minister. But the role of prime minister in France is different from many other countries, where they typically are members of and drive the policies and agendas of the country's legislature.

In France, the prime minister can be a member of the Parliament but doesn't have to be. In practice, the French prime minister's biggest roles may be overseeing and coordinating the Cabinet. The Cabinet is also different from what can be found in many other countries, where Cabinet members are often almost exclusively members of the ruling party at the time. In France, the Cabinet is often made up of members of various political parties, reflecting the make-up of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly is the lower house of the French Parliament. Its members are elected via a two-round system. Much like places including the United States, Australia, and Canada, the Senate is the upper house. Its members are chosen by select officials, such as mayors.