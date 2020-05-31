The ravaging of COVID-19 on the world has hit high-profile government figures, among others. Politicians that have contracted it include UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Royal families of the world have also not been immune from it. Prince Charles, the crown prince of the British Commonwealth, has fought through it. As has Prince Albert II, the reigning monarch of Monaco. And now at least one more name can be added to the list of COVID-19 royals.

Prince Joachim of Belgium tests positive

Belgium's Prince Joachim has tested positive for COVID-19. So far, his symptoms have been mild, the BBC indicates.

But his contraction of the novel Coronavirus apparently happened at an illegal party in Spain.

Insider reports that Prince Joachim attended a party that was in violation of local social distancing laws. It's likely a major embarrassment for the Belgian royal family. King Philippe has urged people to follow laws and guidelines involving COVID-19. Only for a member of his own family to shun them and end up getting sick.

Joachim, for his part, has apologized for 'not respecting all quarantine measures' during his trip. He also said that he 'deeply regrets' his actions and doesn't want to offend anyone 'in these difficult times.'

The prince reportedly works in the field of renewable energy. He holds a bachelor's degree in International Economics, Management and Finance from Bocconi University in Italy.

Like many royals, Joachim also went into the military. He is an officer in the Belgian Navy.

Prince Joachim is currently 10th in line to the Belgian throne

Joachim is the fourth child of Princess Astrid. Princess Astrid is a younger sister of King Philippe. Joachim's father, Prince Lorenz, is the head of the House of Austria-Este.

A family which has numerous ties to various European royal families.

King Philippe, Prince Joachim's uncle and Princess Astrid's oldest brother, has sat on the throne since 2013. Prior to his ascension, he was a vice-admiral in the Navy. As well as a lieutenant general in the Belgian equivalents of the Army and Air Force.

King Albert II, Philippe's father, was Belgium's monarch for two decades before stepping down in 2013.

At the time of Joachim's birth, his great-uncle, King Baudouin, reigned over Belgium. Baudouin was the ruling monarch of Belgium for almost half a century. For the first several years of his reign, he was also the sovereign of Belgian Congo.

Princess Elisabeth, the duchess of Brabant, is the current heir apparent to the Belgian throne. She is followed by her three younger siblings. They being Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore.